"THE DISCOVERY POD WITH EVE" PODCAST PREMIERE DATE IS SET FOR APRIL 18, 2024 EVERYWHERE INCLUDING SPOTIFY IHEART RADIO

Each week we will entertain and inform you with celebrities from tv, film, music and the health and business worlds you don't want to miss an episode”LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, March 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- THE DISCOVERY POD WITH EVE PODCAST PREMIERE DATE IS SET FOR APRIL 18, 2024, PODCAST CO-HOSTS ARE MELISSA NIECE SMITH AND TONY BLASS PODCAST AVAIL EVERYWHERE PODCASTS ARE AVAILABLE INCLUDING YOU TUBE
— Eve Richards
Fashionista, Actress,Producer, philanthropist , and now Podcast Host Eve Richards announced today that her new podcast THE DISCOVERY POD WITH EVE will premiere on Thursday April 18, 2024. www.everichards.com
Richards said, “Every Thursday at 12:00pm noon (PST) a new episode will drop, The Discovery Pod with Eve is a fun, informative entertainment podcast that will feature celebrities from the worlds of tv, film, music, fashion, & business, we hope to inspire in each episode.”
Co-Hosting this season of the show will be Actor, Producer Tony Blass, and Actress who is starring in the feature film The Dream, Melissa Niece Smith will also serve as a co-host for this podcast.
The podcast can be heard everywhere Podcasts are available including Apple, Spreaker, Spotify, IHeart radio, Google, Amazon/Audible, cast box, Deezer, Podcast Addict, and Podchaser to name a few, and can be see weekly on YouTube at The Discovery Pod with Eve channel.
Some of the guests for this season are: Thaao Penghlis, Rex Smith, Bran Ferren, Peter Allas, Sean Kanan, and many others.
