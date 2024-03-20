"THE DISCOVERY POD WITH EVE" PODCAST PREMIERE DATE IS SET FOR APRIL 18, 2024 EVERYWHERE INCLUDING SPOTIFY IHEART RADIO

"THE DISCOVERY POD WITH EVE" PODCAST PREMIERE DATE IS SET FOR APRIL 18, 2024 EVERYWHERE INCLUDING SPOTIFY IHEART RADIO AND EVERYWHERE PODCASTS ARE AVAILABLE

Each week we will entertain and inform you with celebrities from tv, film, music and the health and business worlds you don't want to miss an episode”
— Eve Richards
LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, March 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- THE DISCOVERY POD WITH EVE PODCAST PREMIERE DATE IS SET FOR APRIL 18, 2024, PODCAST CO-HOSTS ARE MELISSA NIECE SMITH AND TONY BLASS PODCAST AVAIL EVERYWHERE PODCASTS ARE AVAILABLE INCLUDING YOU TUBE

Fashionista, Actress,Producer, philanthropist , and now Podcast Host Eve Richards announced today that her new podcast THE DISCOVERY POD WITH EVE will premiere on Thursday April 18, 2024. www.everichards.com

Richards said, “Every Thursday at 12:00pm noon (PST) a new episode will drop, The Discovery Pod with Eve is a fun, informative entertainment podcast that will feature celebrities from the worlds of tv, film, music, fashion, & business, we hope to inspire in each episode.”

Co-Hosting this season of the show will be Actor, Producer Tony Blass, and Actress who is starring in the feature film The Dream, Melissa Niece Smith will also serve as a co-host for this podcast.

The podcast can be heard everywhere Podcasts are available including Apple, Spreaker, Spotify, IHeart radio, Google, Amazon/Audible, cast box, Deezer, Podcast Addict, and Podchaser to name a few, and can be see weekly on YouTube at The Discovery Pod with Eve channel.

Some of the guests for this season are: Thaao Penghlis, Rex Smith, Bran Ferren, Peter Allas, Sean Kanan, and many others.

ROGER NEAL
NEAL PUBLIC RELATIONS
+1 323-366-2796
email us here

You just read:

"THE DISCOVERY POD WITH EVE" PODCAST PREMIERE DATE IS SET FOR APRIL 18, 2024 EVERYWHERE INCLUDING SPOTIFY IHEART RADIO

Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Movie Industry, Music Industry, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
ROGER NEAL
NEAL PUBLIC RELATIONS
+1 323-366-2796
Company/Organization
NEAL PUBLIC RELATIONS
3042 N keystone St
Burbank, California, 91504
United States
(323) 366-2796
Visit Newsroom
About

neal public relations is a full service pr firm in los Angeles ca

http://www.nealpublicrelations.com

More From This Author
"THE DISCOVERY POD WITH EVE" PODCAST PREMIERE DATE IS SET FOR APRIL 18, 2024 EVERYWHERE INCLUDING SPOTIFY IHEART RADIO
CINDY MARINANGEL is DIETRICH for three nights A Guest Production inThe Other Space at Santa Monica Playhouse April 2-16
Yo Egg to Unveil Exclusive Plant-Based Quail-Sized Egg at the Vkind Experience Nov 11&12 in Los Angeles Ca
View All Stories From This Author