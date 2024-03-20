Unique Personal Development System Released
PowerMe introduces the PowerMe Wealth System, a powerful, yet simple, personal development system, created to help people get ahead in life.ADELAIDE, SOUTH AUSTRALIA, AUSTRALIA, March 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The PowerMe Wealth System is the brain-child of Australian Mark Rogers, who lives in Adelaide, South Australia. Mark is a Systems and People Person, immersed in the fields of Information Technology, Renewable Energy, Electric Vehicles and Customer Service. At age 50 Mark started thinking about how he could give back to society in a meaningful way. The PowerMe Wealth System is the result of those efforts.
One problem addressed by the system is that people often fail to achieve what they want in life, for example:
1. Most Lotto Winners are dead broke within a few short years after winning
2. 90% of New Years Resolutions are broken within 1 Year, with the average resolution lasting only 3.74 months.
3. Popular diets are only modestly effective for a few months however within a year the benefits are largely gone, if not slightly worse.
The mental, emotional and financial toll spread across the world from this problem huge – not to mention the lost advances that may have been made to civilization.
Personal development systems to date have fallen down in one, if not several areas.
The framework that forms the PowerMe Wealth System has been uniquely developed to guide individuals, to align them to what they want in life, so that they can take the steps and actions needed to achieve more in life.
The PowerMe Wealth System builds upon ancient wisdom, science, proven techniques and practical actions. Additionally, it enhances and shatters some accepted aspects of personal development to create a simple system that anybody can use.
For those looking for a get-rich-quick scheme, this ain’t it. This is a program to help those who are prepared to take action to get more from life. It takes time and effort, but should ultimately lead to a more fulfilling life than the path they are currently on.
This special and unique system is built upon multiple aspects, some of which are:
• Internal Motivation
• Planning
• Mindset
• Practical Examples
• And also includes the 7 Principles of Transformation
This is just one of the reasons why using the PowerMe Wealth System is more likely to achieve what is wanted in life.
At the PowerMe launch Mark announced: “At PowerMe we firmly believe that a rising tide lifts all boats, which is why we like to “send the elevator back down”, to give back to the community so people get the step-up in life they deserve. So with this in mind, and to celebrate the PowerMe Wealth System launch, part of the PowerMe Wealth System will be given away for free. For those who wish to rise higher, the full PowerMe Wealth System is ready for them.”
Will this be the next evolution in personal development? Time will tell.
To see for yourself, and get more detailed information, please visit: https://powerme.au/
M Rogers
PowerMe
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
YouTube
PowerMe Wealth System