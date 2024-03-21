Aisot Technologies Integrates Swiss, EU, and UK Equity Markets into AI Insights Platform
Aisot Technologies, a leader in AI solutions for professional investors, announced the addition of Swiss, EU, and UK equity markets to its AI Insights Platform.
Designed as a cutting-edge AI resource, the AI Insights Platform revolutionizes the development, validation, and customization of investment strategies on a large scale. It offers unparalleled, real-time analytics and insights into the stock market, now enhanced by the integration of leading global equity markets from Switzerland, the European Union, and the United Kingdom. This update enables investors to effortlessly craft portfolios that tap into key stocks worldwide, leveraging comprehensive, actionable data to navigate the complex investment landscape more effectively.
— Stefan Klauser, CEO & Co-Founder
This strategic expansion signifies a pivotal achievement for Aisot Technologies, highlighting its commitment to providing thorough coverage of global markets and enhancing the investment process through AI-powered insights. By extending its reach to more markets, Aisot Technologies aims to equip investors with a more comprehensive understanding of the global financial scene, fostering improved decision-making and the refinement of investment strategies. The platform is designed for continued performance, even in constrained and challenging environments.
Stefan Klauser, CEO and Co-Founder of Aisot Technologies, commented, “We are thrilled to broaden the horizons of investment possibilities with the addition of Swiss, EU, and UK equity markets to our AI Insights Platform. This enhancement not only reaffirms our commitment to innovation and excellence in the field of AI-driven investment solutions but also ensures our clients have the tools they need to excel in a rapidly evolving global market. Our mission is to transform the investment landscape, and by making these key global markets accessible, we are one step closer to achieving that goal.”
With this update, Aisot Technologies continues to set new standards in the utilization of artificial intelligence for investment strategy and management, ensuring its clients remain at the cutting edge of the financial sector.
About Aisot Technologies:
Aisot Technologies Ltd empowers asset managers to generate risk-adjusted returns with customized investment strategies that adapt to clients' unique preferences across markets. Leveraging generative AI and bespoke financial products, Aisot was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland. It maintains a network of partners and associates throughout Europe and the U.S.
Lukas Sieber
Aisot Technologies
lukas@aisot.com
