Weidenhammer Expands Operations with New Production and Distribution Hub in Eastgate Commerce Center
BELTON, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NorthPoint Development is excited to announce its most recent tenant at Eastgate Commerce Center, Weidenhammer New Packaging, a leading innovator in bulk ice cream packaging and machinery. The move to Eastgate marks a significant milestone for Weidenhammer, reflecting the company's sustained growth since establishing its US operations in 2007.
Since its inception in 1955 by founder Arthur Weidenhammer, the company has been on a mission to revolutionize consumer goods packaging. Weidenhammer New Packaging is dedicated to delivering excellence in bulk ice cream packaging and is a recognized market leader known for its commitment to safety, simplicity, and modern solutions.
Glenn Emory, General Manager of Weidenhammer New Packaging, explains, “Weidenhammer entered the market to address unmet needs of the modern ice cream producer and to improve the safety of all users and consumers of foodservice ice cream. The company maintains a singular focus on this segment of the market and leverages its “customer first” business model as we continue to grow. Moving to Eastgate is the manifestation of the solid record of success as of today and positions us to meet the tremendous opportunities for growth that we see in the future. The Eastgate Center and the city of Independence represent an excellent alignment of our core philosophies for stable, long-term relationships with our facility management partner in the region.”
The company experienced remarkable growth, prompting a phase 2 expansion in 2019 that positioned Weidenhammer as a catalyst for the industry's recovery from the COVID-19 period. With business accelerating, the decision to expand facilities was a strategic one. Weidenhammer's search criteria included remaining in the greater Kansas City area, modern and efficient facility infrastructure, food-grade certifiable elements, and a long-term relationship with a facility management company.
"We are thrilled to welcome Weidenhammer to Eastgate Commerce Center, a pivotal milestone in our $1 billion investment into Independence, MO," said Tristan Ott, Industrial Leasing Manager at NorthPoint Development. Together, with Weidenhammer and other future tenants, we eagerly anticipate shaping a future where Eastgate Commerce Center thrives as a dynamic hub for businesses, contributing significantly to the economic strength and innovation of the region."
Eastgate Commerce Center stands as a monumental project with a capital investment of $1 billion by developer and owner NorthPoint Development. Encompassing approximately 10 million square feet, this expansive center is not only a testament to scale but also reflects a commitment to public infrastructure enhancement, with $25 million dedicated to such improvements. Over the course of 33 years, the center is projected to contribute significantly to the community's fiscal landscape, generating a total tax revenue of $151 million. NorthPoint Development not only serves as the visionary developer but also takes on the managerial role, ensuring the seamless execution and sustained success of this new commerce center.
