New Christian Streaming Platform HVR STREAM Announces Partnership with Christian Indie Label, CULTURE VILLAINS
We welcome all Christian artists, indie and signed, to check us out and see what we're building. It's time! We need a new Exodus for our art.”NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HVR Stream, the upstart music tech company dedicated to creating an explicit free, family-friendly, and faith-nurturing streaming platform, is thrilled to announce its partnership with Christian Independent Record Label, Culture Villains.
— CEO & Co Founder Erwin Rodriguez
HVR Stream's CEO and Co-Founder, Erwin Rodriguez, expressed his excitement about the collaboration, stating, "Since its inception, HVR Stream has been all about creating a streaming platform that glorifies God and empowers Christian artists to connect with their fans on a platform that is explicit-free and faith-nurturing to all who frequent it."
Director of Artist Relations and Music Technology at HVR Stream, Phinees Robert, shared his thoughts on the partnership, “I am thrilled to have Culture Villains on board, especially personally working with artists like the Kham and Czar Josh as they bring a unique blend of hip hop anthems. It makes me excited to see HVR Stream create a platform that empowers Christian artists and connects them with a wider audience seeking inspiration."
CTO, Luciano Epp, expressed, “This collab with Culture Villains is an incredible opportunity to unify our hearts in reaching the masses with uplifting Jesus Music.”
Founder and CEO of Culture Villains Travis James states, “HVR Stream’s vision to bring positive, clean music to the mainstream through their service aligns with the goals of Culture Villains. We are excited to join their mission and also grow our artists’ listenership. This partnership has the potential to create a major shift in what music is consumed + how it is streamed."
Partnering with Culture Villains is a significant step towards achieving HVR Stream's vision of creating a new Christian streaming ecosystem. Rodriguez emphasized that this collaboration not only gives HVR Stream the license to feature and stream Culture Villains artists but also aims to contribute to forming a community of like-minded creators. "We welcome all Christian artists, indie and signed, to check us out and see what we're building. It's time! We need a new Exodus for our art," he added.
About HVR Stream
HVR Stream is a leading Jesus-centric, family-friendly, faith-streaming platform dedicated to celebrating and empowering Christian artists and creators globally. With a commitment to providing a wholesome and uplifting listening experience, HVR Stream offers a diverse range of content, including music, podcasts, and audiobooks.
For interviews and more information about HVR Stream and its partnership with Culture Villains, please visit www.hvrstream.com or contact Phinees Robert at probert@hvrstream.com
