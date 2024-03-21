Pilera Software Receives Top Industry Honors in the Property Management Sector

Pilera Software was included in the Capterra Shortlist for property management software. Pilera was named a GetApp Category Leader in their property management software report. Pilera Software was named as a leading software provider in the Software Advice FrontRunners report for Property Management Software

NASHUA, NEW HAMPSHIRE, UNITED STATES, March 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pilera Software, a leading provider of property and community association management software, earned accolades from three Gartner Digital Markets brands—Capterra, Software Advice, and GetApp—in 2023.

Pilera Software was recognized as a Top Performer in the Capterra Shortlist, Software Advice’s FrontRunners Report, and GetApp’s Category Leader in the property management software category. With an overall rating of 4.8/5, clients commended Pilera for its top-notch customer service and user-friendly interface.

Pilera Software gained recognition in reputable reports by the software review firms in 2023 for the company’s dedication to providing technological solutions to challenges faced in the community association management industry. This recognition reflects Pilera’s ongoing dedication to delivering innovative features and improvements that give community association management companies a competitive advantage.

“This is an exciting achievement for Pilera, and we’re pleased to receive recognition in the Gartner brand reports in 2023,” says Ashish Patel, CEO and Founder of Pilera Software. “Pilera initially started as a way for managers and board members to communicate with their residents. With over 15 years of experience, Pilera has evolved into a complete community relationship management platform. We believe the best way to help our clients is by listening to them and acting on their suggestions.”

The accolades are a result of Pilera's continuing commitment and dedication to improving the user experience with the introduction of new features like:

-Secure and accessible eVoting software

-Request for Proposal/Procurement management solution

-Message inbox

-Work order enhancements

-Enhanced vendor communication and tracking

-Architectural change request committees

"We moved to Pilera from another product that was considered the leader in our industry for years," says Carlos Molina from Professional Association Services, Inc. on Capterra. "Our office now runs all our resident interface and communications through Pilera…I can't tell you how happy our Boards are with our reporting capabilities. What we appreciate from a business perspective is the level of support and the constant improvement culture Pilera exhibits."

Earning accolades from clients and peers affirms that the hard work and dedication Pilera has devoted to improving the community association experience is working. But for Patel, it’s not just about the accolades, “We are proud of our work, but we know that there is always more to be done. So we will continue to listen to our customers and work to innovate, improve, and grow with each new challenge they face.”

About Pilera

For over 15 years, Pilera Software has been a leading technology provider in the community association management industry. Pilera builds solutions that help communities and management companies improve communication, facilitate operations, support clients, and promote resident engagement. Pilera continually adapts and introduces new features that give its clients a competitive edge. To learn more about Pilera’s community-focused CRM, visit www.pilera.com.