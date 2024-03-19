Public Hearing on Tree Preservation Amendment Act of 2023

Public Hearing on

B25-0472, the “Tree Preservation Amendment Act of 2023”

and

B25-0487, the “Office of Natural Area Conservation Establishment Act of 2023”

Testimony of

Earl Eutsler, Associate Director, Urban Forestry Division (UFD) & State Forester

District Department of Transportation

Before the

Committee on Transportation and the Environment

Council of the District of Columbia

March 18, 2024

9:30 a.m.

John A. Wilson Building

1350 Pennsylvania Avenue NW

Washington, D.C. 20004