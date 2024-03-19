Public Hearing on Tree Preservation Amendment Act of 2023
Public Hearing on
B25-0472, the “Tree Preservation Amendment Act of 2023”
and
B25-0487, the “Office of Natural Area Conservation Establishment Act of 2023”
Testimony of
Earl Eutsler, Associate Director, Urban Forestry Division (UFD) & State Forester
District Department of Transportation
Before the
Committee on Transportation and the Environment
Council of the District of Columbia
March 18, 2024
9:30 a.m.
John A. Wilson Building
1350 Pennsylvania Avenue NW
Washington, D.C. 20004