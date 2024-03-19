Public Hearing on B25-0564 and B25-0547

Public Hearing on

B25-0564. “Environmental Justice Amendment Act of 2023”,

and

B25-0547, the “Food Access by Public Transit Study Amendment Act of 2023”

Testimony of

Anna Chamberlin, Associate Director, Planning and Sustainability Division

District Department of Transportation

Before the

Committee on Transportation and the Environment

Council of the District of Columbia

March 18, 2024

9:30 a.m.

John A. Wilson Building

1350 Pennsylvania Avenue NW

Washington, D.C. 20004