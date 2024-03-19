“Global Lending CA” Posing as Legitimate Lender

The California Department of Financial Protection and Innovation (DFPI) has received information about an advance fee scam involving consumer loans. The imposter represents itself to the public as “Global Lending CA” and may be offering consumer loans or revolving lines of credit to the public.

The imposter’s website “http://www.glgiwholsale.com” is not associated with any California-licensed mortgage broker.

The imposter’s website suggests an association with Global Lending Group, Inc. The authentic Global Lending Group is a Florida corporation licensed as a mortgage broker with the Florida Office of Financial Regulation. Global Lending Group maintains an account with the Nationwide Mortgage Licensing System (NMLS), number 349868.

In August 2018, Global Lending CA assessed or collected advance fees of at least $1,350 from customers, claiming to fund loans or lines of credit ranging from $7,000 to $3,000,000 with a 1.5% interest rate. At least three California consumers have since been offered loans or revolving credit lines conditioned upon payment of an upfront fee. However, California consumers have not received any loan funds after paying upfront fees.

The DFPI strongly urges consumers to exercise extreme caution before responding to any solicitation offering financial services. Always check the licensing status of companies before transacting business. To verify whether a financial service provider is licensed in California or to submit a complaint, consumers should visit the DFPI website at dfpi.ca.gov or call 1-866-275-2677.