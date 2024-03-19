AZP Multifamily Supply Co. in Phoenix Ceases Operations, Assets Up for Auction
LocalAuctions.com to Host an Online Liquidation Auction of AZP Multifamily Supply Co., Taking Place Now Through 3/21/24.
This is an amazing opportunity for anyone who owns a home or rental properties to buy brand new materials, fixtures & supplies at a huge discount”PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For nearly 40 years, AZP Multifamily Supply Co. has delivered property maintenance and renovation solutions to the Multifamily industry nationwide. During that time, they have helped thousands of properties across the country provide the best service possible to their tenants. Now with a heavy heart, AZP Multifamily has announced they are unable to continue their operations and has made the decision to liquidate its inventory, warehouse equipment, and supplies through an online auction.
— Gabriel Prado, Founder and CEO of LocalAuctions.com
AZP Multifamily is now offering an opportunity for customers and the general public alike the chance to purchase the remaining inventory and fixtures from their Phoenix distribution center. A 3 part online liquidation auction is taking place now on LocalAuctions.com to sell the entire contents of the distribution center. The public is invited to place bids on any of the assets onsite including new AC units, doors, bathtubs, sinks, cabinets, flooring, plumbing supplies, electrical supplies, tools and much more. “This is an amazing opportunity for anyone who owns a home or rental properties to buy brand new materials, fixtures & supplies at a huge discount” says Gabriel Prado, Founder and CEO of LocalAuctions.com.
Interested bidders are encouraged to view the online only auctions on the LocalAuctions.com website. Participation is open to everyone over 18 years of age and registration to participate in the sale is free. Each item has a $5 opening bid and everything must be sold and removed from the facility by Saturday 3/30/24.
Bidding is taking place now through Thursday March 21st at 12pm MST. Interested buyers can preview the items in person on Wednesday 3/20/23 from 9am to 3pm. AZP Multifamily Supply Co. is located at 7125 West Sherman Street, Phoenix, AZ 85043. Winning bidders are required to pick up and remove their items on Friday 3/22/24 through Tuesday 3/26/24 from 9am to 3pm. For more information and to view the items in the auction, visit LocalAuctions.com.
