Aaron Jacobs & The Swing Tones play Easter Sunday Brunch with NOLA Jazz

Parade to Bourbon St when Aaron Jacobs &The Swing Tones bring their Big Brass Sound for a smack down, Easter Sunday Brunch with the golden jazz of New Orleans

Turning our vocal jazz into that brassy New Orleans Sound ... from Louis Armstrong to Billie Holiday, Ain’t Misbehavin’ to When the Saints; dance the aisles in our nod to the birth place of Swing!” — Aaron Jacobs

CANOGA PARK, CA, USA, March 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Prepare to parade down to Bourbon Street when Aaron Jacobs and The Swing Tones bring their Big Brass Sound for a smack down, Easter Sunday Brunch highlighting the golden jazz sounds of New Orleans. Teaming up with Main Kitchen Bar & Grill in Canoga Park, this diverse culinary arts matched with The Swing Tones high end entertainment will launch their customers down the Bourbon Street Parade and into a celebratory mood to remember.

Aaron Jacobs & The Swing Tones

NOLA Easter Sunday Brunch @ Main Kitchen Café

Date: Sunday, March 31, 2024

Time: 11:00AM – 2:00PM

Venue: Main Kitchen Café – Canoga Park

8901 De Soto Ave

Canoga Park, CA 91304

“This particular set will be off the chain,” exclaimed Aaron Jacobs, Executive Producer & Lead Vocalist. “Taking our vocal jazz unique sounds and transforming into that big brass New Orleans Sound will be the Easter Sunday Brunch to attend. From Louis Armstrong to Billie Holiday, Ain’t Misbehavin’ to When the Saints, folks will be dancing down the aisles in this unique nod to the birth place of Jazz & Swing!”

The Swing Tones are a musical powerhouse, celebrated for their authentic interpretations of classics from the 1920s and 1930s to modern “swingafied” tunes. This special performance will feature Aaron Jacobs and Tiah Gina, backed by The Swing Tones brass band

Band Members Names:

Vocalists: Aaron Jacobs & Tiah Gina

Pianists & Musical Director: James Morgan

Drummer: Satoshi Kirisawa

Saxophonist / Clarinetist: Nick Maluf

Trumpetist: Ethan Lavenstein

Trombonist: Ken Eernisse

Reserve your seats now by visiting https://mainkitchencafe.com/events at their Canoga Park location!

More about the Swing Tones: The Swing Tones are the premiere 13-piece Vocal Jazz Big Band of Los Angeles. Helmed by KPFK Radio Host Aaron Jacobs, The Swing Tones honors the styles of the Great American Songbook while adding their own signature swingafied vocal jazz sound. “If the Andrews Sisters married The Manhattan Transfer,” said Aaron, “and birthed Postmodern Jukebox with a touch of Pentatonix, you would have The Swing Tones.”

More about Main Kitchen Bar & Grill: Sister Restaurant of Main Kitchen Café, a staple of Granada Hills for 10 years, Main Kitchen serves the best Southern California dining with a Latin flair.

The Swing Tones