Celebrate Mardi Gras with The Swing Tones @ The Velvet Martini Lounge. A NOLA celebration wouldn't be complete w/o Big Brass, golden jazz sounds of the Big Easy

We’re tipping our hats to celebrate to the birthplace of modern jazz with our vocal jazz sound into a full-on New Orleans brass parade. It’s vibrant, it’s joyful, it's The Swing Tones!” — Aaron Jacobs

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Celebrate Mardi Gras with Aaron Jacobs and The Swing Tones at The Velvet Martini Lounge. A New Orleans-inspired celebration would not be complete without their Big Brass, highlighting the golden jazz sounds of the Big Easy. The candle-lit martini lounge sets the stage for a true night out, as the Swing Tones bring high-energy entertainment and a Mardi Gras–inspired celebration that channels the spirit of Bourbon Street.

Aaron Jacobs & The Swing Tones

New Orleans Mardi Gras Party

Date: Wednesday, February 18, 2026

Seating: 6:30PM

Showtime: 7:00PM

Venue: Velvet Martini Lounge

4349 Tujunga Ave.

Studio City, CA 91604

“This set is pure celebration,” said Aaron Jacobs, bandleader. “We’re tipping our hats to the birthplace of modern jazz while transforming our vocal jazz sound into a full-on New Orleans brass parade. It’s vibrant, it’s joyful, and it’s designed to get the whole room moving. From Louis Armstrong to Billie Holiday, Ain’t Misbehavin’ to When the Saints Go Marching In, this is our high-energy, heart-forward nod to the roots of jazz and swing—and by the end of the night, no one’s sitting still.”

The Swing Tones are a musical powerhouse, celebrated for their authentic interpretations of classics from the 1920s and 1930s to modern “swingafied” tunes. This special performance will feature:

Band Members Names:

Vocalists: Aaron Jacobs, Tiah Gina,

Lauren Leland and Fil Swan

Pianists & Musical Director: James Morgan

Drummer: Satoshi Kirisawa

Saxophonist / Clarinetist: Nick Maluf

Trumpetist: Didier Reyes

Trombonist: Matteo Rivera

MORE ABOUT THE SWING TONES: The Swing Tones are the premiere 13-piece Vocal Jazz Big Band of Los Angeles. Helmed by KPFK Radio Host Aaron Jacobs, The Swing Tones honors the styles of the Great American Songbook while adding their own signature swingafied vocal jazz sound to current hits. “If the Andrews Sisters married The Manhattan Transfer,” said Aaron, “and birthed Postmodern Jukebox with a touch of Pentatonix, you would have The Swing Tones.”

MORE ABOUT THE VELVET MARTINI LOUNGE: Step back in time and experience the glamour of old Hollywood with our new Rat Pack-inspired cocktail lounge, featuring live music, delicious food, and classic cocktails...with a twist. Immerse yourself in the ambiance of a bygone era. Whether you're looking for a romantic escape or a fun night on the town with friends, The Velvet Martini Lounge is the perfect destination. Dress to impress and join us for an unforgettable experience.

Mardi Gras 2026 Reel

