A Thrilling Journey of Loss, Peril, and Rediscovery
Join Carlton as he battles with treacherous criminals, confronts memory loss, and races against time to rediscover his true identityCOOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Losing one's job is bad enough, but for Carlton, the unfortunate events just keep piling up. When his company is taken over by another, he finds himself without a job, thinking he has hit rock bottom. Little does he know that his life is about to take a dangerous turn. Witnessing a robbery and a kidnapping orchestrated by escaped prisoners, Carlton unwittingly becomes entangled in a web of peril. To make matters worse, he suffers an accident that leaves him with no memory of his past life.
In “Carlton: Down Sized,” readers are in for a thrilling roller coaster ride that will have them gripping the edge of their seats. This fast-paced narrative will leave readers breathless as they join Carlton on his quest to regain his memories and rediscover his true identity before the escaped criminals catch up to him.
Kennar Tawnee Chasny brings passion for writing to life in this engrossing story. “Carlton: Down Sized” is the result of creative prowess, offering readers an unforgettable and exhilarating experience.
Reviewers have already started to sing praises for “Carlton: Down Sized.” Arthur Thares of the Hollywood Book Reviews lauds the book, stating, "For a first-time author, Tawnee Chasny has a fantastic tempo. It is hard for a seasoned writer to keep the pace that this book does without adding unnecessary filler." Arthur goes on to say, “Tawnee Chasny’s first book came roaring out of the gate with a vigor that I don’t think most people would expect from a book with this title. It is a perfectly crafted page-turner that won’t let you put it down. From the mystery behind Carlton’s real name and memory loss to the worry you feel when you find out that his memories can put him in danger, it is a wild ride from beginning to end.”
About Writers’ Branding
Writers’ Branding is a full-service self-publishing company that provides aspiring authors exclusive access to publicity and a pool of book evaluators and marketing creatives and bridges them to literary agencies and traditional publishing houses.
Please visit www.writersbranding.com for more information.
