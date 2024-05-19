“Carlton: Down Sized” is a Seamless Blend of Thrilling Action, Heart-pounding Suspense, and Tales of Heroism

Carlton’s story serves as a reminder that even in the face of adversity, ordinary individuals can rise above their circumstances and achieve greatness.

COOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2024 -- "Most of the time, a book has to build up to the action, but Carlton: Down Sized wastes no time getting right into it," starts Arthur Thares on his review of Kennar Tawnee Chasny's book, "Carlton: Down Sized," for the Hollywood Book Reviews. "This story hits the ground running from the beginning and never lets up. To truly understand what makes this story so compelling, you must delve into the pages and learn more about Carlton at the same time he does."

"Carlton: Down Sized" is a compelling novel that will appeal to fans of crime stories, thrillers, and conspiracy reads. Chasny's masterful storytelling, combined with the ability to create suspense, action, and character-driven plots, provides readers with a literary experience that is sure to leave them on the edge of their seats. In Arthur Thares' own words, "Tawnee Chasny's first book came roaring out of the gate with a vigor that I don't think most people would expect from a book with this title. It is a perfectly crafted page-turner that won't let you put it down."

Kennar Chasny worked as an Electronics Test Engineer at Boeing Satellite Development Center for forty-four years and has co-authored books with his late wife Tawnee. "Carlton: Down Sized" is a testament to the love for storytelling of the Chasnys.