Experience the Thrilling Rollercoaster Ride of "Carlton: Down Sized" — A Fast and Furious Tale of Mystery and Suspense

Step into the world of Carlton and prepare for a heart-pounding adventure that will leave you exhilarated and craving more.

COOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, May 16, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a literary world brimming with seasoned authors, Kennar Tawnee Chasny has stormed onto the scene with a gripping novel, “ Carlton: Down Sized ,” receiving high praise for its exceptional pacing and genre-blending narrative.Arthur Thares of the Hollywood Book Reviews commended Chasny’s work, stating, “Tawnee Chasny’s first book came roaring out of the gate with a vigor that I don’t think most people would expect from a book with this title. It is a perfectly crafted page-turner that won’t let you put it down. From the mystery behind Carlton’s real name and memory loss to the worry you feel when you find out that his memories can put him in danger, it is a wild ride from beginning to end.”As readers across the literary landscape seek fresh and exciting voices, Kennar Tawnee Chasny's “Carlton: Down Sized” stands as a testament to the power of first-time authors to captivate and enthrall. This novel promises to leave a lasting impression on the literary world and is a testament to the limitless possibilities that lie ahead for this talented new writer.To know more about the book, readers can visit the author’s website at www.kennarchasny.com To get the latest update on authors, book events, publishing and marketing opportunities, like and follow Writers’ Branding on Facebook.About Writers’ BrandingWriters’ Branding is a full-service self-publishing company that provides aspiring authors exclusive access to publicity and a pool of book evaluators and marketing creatives and bridges them to literary agencies and traditional publishing houses.Please visit www.writersbranding.com for more information.