Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,715 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 392,978 in the last 365 days.

Experience the Thrilling Rollercoaster Ride of "Carlton: Down Sized" — A Fast and Furious Tale of Mystery and Suspense

Step into the world of Carlton and prepare for a heart-pounding adventure that will leave you exhilarated and craving more.

COOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, May 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a literary world brimming with seasoned authors, Kennar Tawnee Chasny has stormed onto the scene with a gripping novel, “Carlton: Down Sized,” receiving high praise for its exceptional pacing and genre-blending narrative.

Arthur Thares of the Hollywood Book Reviews commended Chasny’s work, stating, “Tawnee Chasny’s first book came roaring out of the gate with a vigor that I don’t think most people would expect from a book with this title. It is a perfectly crafted page-turner that won’t let you put it down. From the mystery behind Carlton’s real name and memory loss to the worry you feel when you find out that his memories can put him in danger, it is a wild ride from beginning to end.”

As readers across the literary landscape seek fresh and exciting voices, Kennar Tawnee Chasny's “Carlton: Down Sized” stands as a testament to the power of first-time authors to captivate and enthrall. This novel promises to leave a lasting impression on the literary world and is a testament to the limitless possibilities that lie ahead for this talented new writer.

To know more about the book, readers can visit the author’s website at www.kennarchasny.com.

To get the latest update on authors, book events, publishing and marketing opportunities, like and follow Writers’ Branding on Facebook.

About Writers’ Branding
Writers’ Branding is a full-service self-publishing company that provides aspiring authors exclusive access to publicity and a pool of book evaluators and marketing creatives and bridges them to literary agencies and traditional publishing houses.

Please visit www.writersbranding.com for more information.

Lyn Goot
Writers' Branding
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram
YouTube

You just read:

Experience the Thrilling Rollercoaster Ride of "Carlton: Down Sized" — A Fast and Furious Tale of Mystery and Suspense

Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more