Introducing "Carlton: Down Sized" — A Tug of War Between Good and Evil

Kennar Tawnee Chasny invites readers to join Carlton on his extraordinary journey, filled with danger, hope, and the unyielding spirit of the human soul.

COOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In the world of literature, it's not every day that a debut author captivates readers with such finesse. Kennar Tawnee Chasny, a fresh voice in the literary scene, accomplished just that with suspense thriller, “Carlton: Down Sized.”

It's often a challenge to strike the perfect tempo and maintain a captivating pace without resorting to unnecessary filler. However, Chasny has managed to deliver a narrative that not only keeps readers engrossed but also sets a high bar for seasoned writers.

The novel's storyline, though primarily grounded, takes unexpected and intriguing turns into the paranormal realm. This daring departure from convention adds depth and complexity to the narrative, enriching the overall reading experience. It's a testament to Chasny’s storytelling prowess that even these seemingly otherworldly elements seamlessly blend into the broader context of the story.

Hollywood Book Review’s Arthur Thares praised Chasny’s book, saying, “Tawnee Chasny’s first book came roaring out of the gate with a vigor that I don’t think most people would expect from a book with this title. It is a perfectly crafted page-turner that won’t let you put it down. From the mystery behind Carlton’s real name and memory loss to the worry you feel when you find out that his memories can put him in danger, it is a wild ride from beginning to end.”

To get the latest update on authors, book events, publishing and marketing opportunities, like and follow Writers’ Branding on Facebook.

About Writers’ Branding
Writers’ Branding is a full-service self-publishing company that provides aspiring authors exclusive access to publicity and a pool of book evaluators and marketing creatives and bridges them to literary agencies and traditional publishing houses.

Please visit www.writersbranding.com for more information.

