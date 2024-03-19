The Province has selected four qualified teams to participate in the request for proposals (RFP) stage to design and construct permanent repairs to a section of Highway 8 approximately 15 kilometres east of Spences Bridge.

Work will include replacing two temporary structures with permanent bridges, and construction of approximately three kilometres of highway connecting the bridges.

The four teams selected to participate in the RFP are:

AEGP (Aecon-Emil Anderson Construction General Partnership);

Atkins Réalis;

EllisDon Corporation; and

Flatiron Constructors Canada.

After evaluating the RFP submissions, the ministry will choose the team that will design and build the highway section. Design work is expected to start this fall.

Permanent repairs to the highway will improve safe access for residents and will be built with a climate-resilient design to withstand future weather-related events. During the coming months, additional permanent repairs will be made in the corridor, which was damaged by floods in 2021.

Information and updates can be found online:

https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/transportation-projects/bc-highway-flood-recovery/2021-flood-road-recovery-projects-highway-8