Akraya Bolsters India Leadership with Appointment of Financial Wiz Swarn Kamal

Excited for Swarn Kamal to join Akraya as Director of Finance, India ops. His strategic leadership will drive financial strategies, supporting our growth in India and the US.”SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Industry veteran Swarn Kamal joins award-winning staffing firm, Akraya as the new Director of Finance for India, bringing over 18 years of financial expertise to the table. Swarn is a seasoned pro, having tackled complex financial landscapes across IT, ITeS, software, Big Four consulting, and staffing throughout his illustrious career in the US, Canada, and the UK.
Most recently, Swarn served as Vice President at US Tech Solutions, where his financial planning magic helped propel business growth. He's also honed his skills at esteemed organizations like Innova Solution, Deloitte Consulting, Thomson Reuters, and E&Y, giving him a well-rounded perspective on financial management and strategic planning.
“At the core of my leadership philosophy lies a belief in collaboration and teamwork," says Swarn Kamal. "I firmly believe that fostering a culture of unity and synergy within teams not only enhances productivity but also nurtures innovation and collective success."
Swarn holds an MBA in Finance from the prestigious Balaji Institute of Modern Management, Pune. This academic foundation, coupled with his extensive experience, makes him a financial samurai ready to tackle any challenge.
"We are thrilled to have Swarn Kamal join Akraya as our new Director of Finance for India operations," says Nime Ashok, Vice President of Finance at Akraya. "Through his strategic leadership, and expertise in financial management, Swarn will be instrumental in driving our financial strategies and supporting our continued growth and success in India and US."
About Akraya:
Akraya excels in IT consulting and staffing services, offering comprehensive solutions tailored to diverse client needs. Recognized as the 2023 #1 Best Place to Work in Silicon Valley and a Glassdoor "Best Place to Work" in 2023, Akraya prioritizes a culture of excellence and inclusivity. Industry recognitions from Staffing Industry Analysts and The Silicon Valley Business Journal further solidify Akraya's leadership position. Beyond business, Akraya actively fosters social responsibility initiatives, encouraging team members to contribute to meaningful causes.
