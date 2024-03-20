Webcam Effects Offers Additional AI Video Enhancement Functionality and Unveils Free Access to All Features
During video calls, users can blur, remove or replace background, enhance appearance, intensify colors, refine lighting, and even integrate their brand.
Announcing the launch of its latest update of AI Webcam Visual Effects, offering users unrestricted access to all premium features for free, except for the removal of the Webcam Effects watermark, an option that will still require one of the subscription plans.
The latest update eliminates any barriers to exploring the full potential of Webcam Effects. With all features now available for free, users can leverage AI beautification, background change, and a new Custom Watermark feature without any limitations. "We hope this change allows many users to explore all functionalities of the app, even if they registered a long time ago and their trial period has already expired," says Max Troshin, Founder & CEO of AI Webcam Visual Effects.
One of the highlights of this update is the introduction of Custom Watermark, a feature frequently requested by users.
Custom Watermark empowers users to effortlessly create branded communications with colleagues, customers, or professional contacts, enhancing their visual presence in virtual meetings, presentations, and social interactions.
Furthermore, AI Webcam Visual Effects is introducing a promotional affiliate program, offering users an opportunity to earn total free access by inviting others to join the platform. By simply sharing the referral link, every colleague or friend who logs in to the extension will bring the referrer 7 days of full access without limitations.
"We believe that by incentivizing our users to share their positive experiences with others, we can create a vibrant community of individuals who value confidence, professionalism, and creativity whether it's for virtual meetings, online classes, or social gatherings," said Troshin.
With these latest developments, AI Webcam Visual Effects remains committed to providing innovative solutions that enhance the online video experience for individuals and businesses.
To experience the power of AI Webcam Visual Effects and join the affiliate program, visit Official Chrome Web Store.
About Webcam Effects
Webcam Effects is a cutting edge Chrome plugin that uses AI to improve video conversations online. Webcam Effects is software that uses the Effects SDK to bring users some phenomenal features. With this software, users can change background, enhance appearance, and even integrate their brand. Webcam Effects is not only about making visuals better but also about changing the way people connect with each other in virtual environments.
