Virginia-Based Singer/Songwriter Ron Hamrick Releases New Album "I Need a Beach"

An Oasis of Musical Serenity Awaits Listeners

It's always my aim to touch the lives of people who listen to my music in a positive way - make their day a little better,” — Hamrick

HAYMARKET, VIRGINA, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Haymarket, VA 18th March, 2024 - Acclaimed singer/songwriter Ron Hamrick has released his latest album "I Need a Beach", an 8-track collection that transports listeners to a blissful, seaside oasis through his captivating melodies and introspective lyrics. The new album is now available across all major streaming platforms and digital music stores.

"I Need a Beach" has already earned high praise, with TunedLoud describing it as "an oasis of musical serenity that arrives at just the right time as we long for warmth and relaxation." The magazine raved about Hamrick's "understated, intimate style" and called the album "a lovely soundtrack for whiling away the hours, be it on an actual beach or just a state of mind."

Hamrick has an uncanny ability to tap into universal experiences and emotions through his songwriting. As TunedLoud notes, "He writes about life's travails and simple pleasures with equal insight, his warm voice and shining melodies enveloping the listener in a comforting embrace."

"It's always my aim to touch the lives of people who listen to my music in a positive way - make their day a little better," said Hamrick. "With 'I Need a Beach', I wanted to provide an escape, a mental vacation if you will, through songs that evoke cherished memories and wistful daydreams."

The new album can be streamed now on Spotify (https://open.spotify.com/album/5xVAthyu5YtuLcx2hlUDzx) and Apple Music (http://itunes.apple.com/album/id/1734407575). Physical CDs are also available via Hamrick's website at www.ronhamrick.com.

Stay tuned for Ron Hamrick's upcoming tour dates in support of "I Need a Beach" by visiting www./RonHamrick.com, and following him on Facebook (@RonHamrickMusic) and Instagram (@RonHamrickMusic).

About Ron Hamrick

Ron Hamrick is an internationally acclaimed singer/songwriter based in Haymarket, Virginia. With a warm, emotive voice and skill for poetic yet relatable lyricism, Hamrick crafts songs that feel like stories shared between old friends. Over his prolific career, he has released 2 albums, 4 EPs, and 43 singles, while performing regularly throughout the Northern Virginia region. Hamrick's thoughtful musicianship has earned him praise from numerous publications, including being hailed as "quality music" by The Planet Singer Magazine.

