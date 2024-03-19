A Breath of Fresh Air: Premiere Air Filtration Company Fresh Headquarters Secures New Home with Website Closers
This acquisition represents an exciting opportunity to expand the company’s reach and continue serving our loyal customers excellently.”TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fresh Headquarters, a leading provider of high-quality air filtration solutions, proudly announces its successful acquisition in a strategic deal facilitated by Website Closers business brokerage firm. With a steadfast commitment to providing cost-conscious air filtration methods that prioritize freshness and cleanliness, Fresh Headquarters has established itself as a trusted resource for customers seeking optimal indoor air quality.
— Kristin Beach, co-founder of Fresh Headquarters
With a mission to offer premium air filtration products made in the USA, Fresh Headquarters specializes in activated carbon filters, pads, and fabrics that effectively eliminate harmful particles and unpleasant odors. By utilizing chemical-free adhesives and charcoal content, the company ensures maximum efficacy and safety for its customers.
"At Fresh Headquarters, our mission has always been to provide our customers with air filtration solutions that promote health and well-being," said Kristin Beach, co-founder of Fresh Headquarters. "We are proud of the reputation we have built for delivering high-quality products that keep indoor environments fresh-smelling and free of contaminants. This acquisition represents an exciting opportunity to expand the company’s reach and continue serving our loyal customers excellently."
In addition to offering activated carbon filters, Fresh Headquarters also provides pet-friendly air filtration systems to eliminate pet odors and allergens. With a focus on customer satisfaction and environmental responsibility, the company uses water-based adhesives to ensure that its products contribute to a clean and odor-free atmosphere without compromising air quality.
"We are delighted to announce the successful acquisition of Fresh Headquarters," commented Gwen Sylvester, the experienced broker from the Website Closers Cornerstone Team who facilitated the sale. "Kristin and Molly have built a remarkable company dedicated to enhancing indoor air quality, and I am confident that the new ownership will further strengthen Fresh Headquarters' position as a leader in the air filtration industry."
As Fresh Headquarters embarks on this new chapter, it remains committed to upholding its core values of quality, innovation, and customer satisfaction. The acquisition marks an important milestone in the company's growth trajectory and underscores its dedication to providing customers with fresh, clean-air solutions.
Congratulations to all parties on this meaningful and successful transaction!
