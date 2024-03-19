Attorney General Bird Secures Year-Round E15 Victory and Ends Lawsuit

DES MOINES—Today, Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird announced victory in her case against the Biden Administration for year-round E15 gasoline. Attorney General Bird is now ending her lawsuit, given the Biden Administration’s new rule that grants Gov. Kim Reynolds’ request for the sale of E15 gasoline during the summer. The rule is set to take effect in 2025.

Attorney General Bird released the following response:

“I am excited to announce that we won our case against the Biden Administration for year-round E15 gasoline and will be officially ending our lawsuit. I should not have to sue Biden in the first place to get him to follow the law, but I am glad that he finally did the right thing by permitting the sale of E15 gasoline during the summer months.

This win is long overdue and goes out to the hard-working farmers and families across the state who will reap the benefits. I thank Governor Kim Reynolds for spearheading this fight for year-round E15 nearly two years ago and look forward to our continued partnership to support Iowa farmers and communities. I am glad that we can finally put this case to rest; unleash clean, homegrown energy; and give Iowans the financial relief they deserve.”

