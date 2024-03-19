Historical Fiction Author Releases a Compelling Story of American Indian Heritage
Historium Press historical author, Heather Miller, releases a captivating story of John Rollin Ridge, the first Native American novelist.
Miller's skill as a writer is apparent in the richness of her characters' emotions, the dialogue she crafts, and the vivid imagery she provides.”ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ABOUT THE BOOK - When the tortured hero authors his own fate, no one can unlearn the truth, unwind time, graze past prairies with sins buried under the rock-ribbed earth. In 1849, Rollin Ridge shoots the man who assassinated his father.
To avoid hanging for the crime, Rollin runs west, enduring trials of desert and mountain to mine California gold. With pickaxe in tow, all he unearths is rage, laying bare a decade of grief. Writing letters home to his wife and mother, Rollin’s frames his family’s hardships through one of American history’s grimmest crossroads: Cherokee removal from their eastern ancestral land.
Available in Ebook, Hardcover & Paperback
Publisher: Historium Press
Order through Ingram – 55% wholesale discount - returnable
ABOUT THE AUTHOR - As an English educator, Heather Miller has spent twenty-five years teaching her students the author’s craft. Now, she’s writing herself, hearing voices from America’s past. Miller’s foundation began in the theatre through performance storytelling. But by far, her favorite roles have been a fireman’s wife, and mom to three: a trumpet player, an RN, and a civil engineer.
Alas, there's only one English major living in her house. While teaching, researching, and writing the Ridge Family Saga, Heather earned her MFA in Creative Writing in 2022. Visit heathermillerauthor.com
Ms. Miller is available for interviews and/or book signings.
CONTACT:
Heather Miller heather@heathermillerauthor.com
Dee Marley historiumpublisher@gmail.com
Website: www.historiumpress.com
www.thehistoricalfictioncompany.com/hp-authors/heather-miller
Order books by contacting Historium Press at historiumpublisher@gmail.com or through Ingram Distributors
