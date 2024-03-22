Cedar Management Group - HOA Management Company Serving North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Virginia

Cedar Management Group is a 2024 Top Workplace USA. It credits its achievements to its employees.

The most important asset of any organization is its people. At Cedar, we take care of each other, so that together we can take care of our clients.” — Paul Greiner

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, March 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cedar Management Group was founded on its “Three P’s:” People, Process, and Purpose. The company promotes a fun and inclusive environment with a support system for every member to help them provide the care and attention clients need.

“The most important asset of any organization is its people. At Cedar, we take care of each other, so that together we can take care of our clients. I’ve often said if we are all in this together, let’s work hard, provide awesome results, and have a great time. I see and hear the way the team works with each other every day, and it’s truly inspiring,” says Paul Greiner, managing partner and COO.

Cedar Management Group attributes its success to providing excellent customer service, hosting free educational events for board members, and implementing the best available technology. It is committed to hiring and supporting the best people, providing them with personal and professional development, continuing education, and opportunities for advancement.

“I’m incredibly proud of our growth over the years. Our employees are a stellar group, and they are focused on serving our clients with excellence. We would not have been able to grow and serve so many communities without the strength of our team, and that is what makes Cedar such a special place to work. It is an honor to call Cedar home,” says Megan McGrath, director of administration.

Through its efforts, Cedar Management Group has become a leading HOA management company that offers effective and strategic management services to community and commercial associations in North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Virginia.

Cedar Management Group is an Accredited Association Management Company (AAMC) based in Charlotte, North Carolina. It has a team of approximately 175 caring, experienced, and trained professionals. The company represents nearly 1,000 associations, including single-family, townhome, condominium, and commercial associations. Since its 2005 beginning, it has expanded to 24 office locations.