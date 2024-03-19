A Book Launch Celebration with Fantasy Author, Kelly Andrew and Your Blood, My Bones at Real Art Ways
Kelly Andrew, acclaimed author of The Whispering Dark, celebrates the release of her second novel, Your Blood, My Bones, at Real Art Ways in Hartford, CT.HARTFORD, CT, USA, March 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sink into the shadowy magic of New England with Kelly Andrew, acclaimed author of The Whispering Dark, to celebrate the release of her second novel, Your Blood, My Bones, at Real Art Ways in Hartford, CT, hosted by River Bend Bookshop.
Join Kelly Andrew and fellow young adult fantasy author M. K. Lobb, author of Seven Faceless Saints and Disciples of Chaos, for a conversation about Andrew’s latest book, Your Blood, My Bones. Their discussion will dive into the sinister magic found in the woods of Maine, the space where the veil between worlds grows thin, what makes a good ‘best-friends-to-rivals-to-lovers’ triangle, and more.
The discussion will end with a question & answer session. Following that, both authors will be signing books and meeting readers. Perfect for avid fantasy readers, returning fans, or anyone discovering Kelly Andrew’s books for the first time, the Your Blood, My Bones Launch Event promises an unforgettable experience for all.
River Bend Bookshop and Kelly Andrew extend a warm invitation to teen and adult readers to join in the celebration and be among the first to get their hands on a signed copy of Your Blood, My Bones. All books will come with exclusive pre-order art prints.
Tickets for the Your Blood, My Bones Launch Celebration are available now and include a signed copy of Your Blood, My Bones. Space is limited, so reserve your spot today.
For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.riverbendbookshop.com/yourbloodmybones or contact River Bend Bookshop at events@riverbendbookshop.com
About Kelly Andrew:
Kelly Andrew lost her hearing when she was four years old. She's been telling stories ever since. Kelly lives in New England with her husband, two daughters, and a persnickety Boston Terrier.
About Your Blood, My Bones:
Your Blood, My Bones is a seductively twisted, slow burn romance about loyalty, fate, the lengths we go to hide the darkest parts of ourselves . . . and the people who love those parts most of all. Childhood best friends, Wyatt and Peter, crash back together in Wyatt’s childhood home. She wants to burn it down. He needs to kill her. Soon, the darkness that has been lurking in the woods is knocking at their door. Will they stand together or turn on eachother? Perfect for fans of horror, dark fantasy, gothics, and slow burn romances
About Real Art Ways :
Real Art Ways is an alternative multidisciplinary arts organization that presents and supports contemporary artists and their work, facilitates the creation of new work and creatively engages, builds and informs audiences and communities. Parking onsite.
About River Bend Bookshop:
River Bend Bookshop is a family owned business with locations in Glastonbury and West Hartford. These neighborhood bookshops carry a diverse selection of books for children and adults and offer a full calendar of literary and community events. The River Bend Book Truck hit the road in 2021, bringing the local bookshop experience to towns all over the region.
River Bend Bookshop was named Best Independent Bookstore by Connecticut Magazine in 2022 and Best Bookstore for Best of Hartford in 2023.
