Travel Advisory: RIDOT Closing On-Ramp from Route 146 South to I-295 North in Lincoln as Part of its Ongoing Route 146 Project

On Friday night, March 22 at 10 p.m., the Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) is scheduled to temporarily close the on-ramp from Route 146 South to I-295 North in Lincoln. The closure will be in place until the fall and is needed for construction on the bridge that carries I-295 North over both directions of Route 146.

During the exit closure, drivers will take the next exit onto Route 116 and follow detour signs to reverse direction, using Route 146 North to the I-295 North on-ramp.

Also as part of ongoing construction, drivers on I-295 North heading to Route 146 North should stay right before the interchange and be prepared to take the exit sooner than they normally do.

As part of the Department's ongoing $196 million Route 146 Project, RIDOT is currently making much-needed improvements along the Route 146 corridor, replacing multiple bridges, repaving 8 miles of roadway, and correcting numerous safety and congestion problems. More than 171,000 vehicles travel Route 146 between Providence and Worcester each day. The new traffic pattern is scheduled to remain in place through Fall 2024.

All construction projects are subject to changes in schedule and scope depending on needs, circumstances, findings and weather.

The Route 146 Project is made possible by RhodeWorks and the Bipartisan Infrastructure and Improvement Act. RIDOT is committed to bringing Rhode Island's infrastructure into a state of good repair while respecting the environment and striving to improve it. Learn more at www.ridot.net/RhodeWorks.