“Carlton: Down Sized” is a Crime Fiction About the Resilience of the Human Soul in the Face of Adversity
Kennar Tawnee Chasny triumphantly weaves a narrative filled with suspense, redemption, and the triumph of the human spirit.COOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In the world of literature, there are rare gems that captivate readers from the very first page and never let go. “Carlton: Down Sized” is one such masterpiece, a literary rollercoaster penned by Kennar Tawnee Chasny. This electrifying novel defies conventions, propelling readers headlong into a gripping narrative, and offers a tantalizing blend of mystery, action, drama, and more.
“Carlton: Down Sized” is a genre-blending masterpiece, offering a diverse range of experiences for readers. The narrative seamlessly weaves together mystery, action, drama, and even ventures into the paranormal, adding depth and intrigue to the storyline. The story's protagonist, Carlton, embarks on a journey of self-discovery, grappling with memory loss and the enigmatic mystery of his true identity. As readers follow Carlton's quest, they are drawn into a thrilling adventure filled with suspense and danger.
“For a first-time author, Tawnee Chasny has a fantastic tempo. It is hard for a seasoned writer to keep the pace that this book does without adding unnecessary filler… Tawnee Chasny’s first book came roaring out of the gate with a vigor that I don’t think most people would expect from a book with this title. It is a perfectly crafted page-turner that won’t let you put it down. From the mystery behind Carlton’s real name and memory loss to the worry you feel when you find out that his memories can put him in danger, it is a wild ride from beginning to end,” writes Arthur Thares for the Hollywood Book Reviews. Read the full review here.
Interested parties can visit the author’s website at www.kennarchasny.com.
