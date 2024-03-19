Printisian is Launching on Kickstarter on March 19th, 2024
EINPresswire.com/ -- In the rapidly evolving world of technology, a new innovation is set to change the landscape of printing. Printisian, a groundbreaking printer, is scheduled for its Kickstarter debut on March 19, 2024. This device stands out by challenging the status quo of traditional printing with its promise to "print anything, anywhere, all at once." The creators of Printisian have meticulously designed a tool that addresses the limitations of conventional printers, which are often criticized for being too restrictive, complex, and bulky for versatile use.
Printisian distinguishes itself through its remarkable ability to print on an array of materials and surfaces that were previously considered non-viable for inkjet technology. Users can print on a wide array of materials, from traditional ones like wood, paper, and metals to unconventional substrates such as fabric, leather, and food. Additionally, the device is adept at handling printing on pipes, slim edges, and various round-shaped materials, expanding the possibilities for creative and practical applications. Printisian ensures that creativity is never hampered by the medium. Besides its "print anything" feature, which extends to text, images, and barcodes, this printer also supports the customization of one's own print and dropping printing files from devices to Printisian.
The innovation doesn't stop at what Printisian can print on, which can be literally anything, but also how it prints. The device boasts a modular design, allowing users to switch between different modules or accessories based on their specific printing needs. Among these are the Edge Positioner, Laser Aligner, Pipe Adapter, Code Scanner, and Photoelectric Sensor, each serving a unique purpose, from achieving perfect alignment on any surface to marking rounded materials and enhancing assembly line efficiency.
The Android OS, celebrated for its seamless navigation and user-centric design, is complemented by 1GB of RAM, 8GB of storage, and a 5-inch touchscreen featuring a 1280x800 resolution, setting the stage for Printisian's unmatched user experience. Alongside its impressive printing speed of 35CM/S, this versatile device accommodates two sizes of ink cartridges, offering flexibility in print operations. It handles expansive print sizes up to 600mm long, with variable printing heights between 12.7mm and 25.4mm, ensuring adaptability for various printing tasks. This setup ensures a seamless printing process and outstanding results, characterized by vivid colors thanks to its 600DPI with multi-color ink capability. Achieving professional-grade prints is as simple as three steps: design the print, touch the screen to set it, and slide to commence printing, ensuring a flawless experience from start to finish.
For those who are passionate about printing, Printisian represents a revolution, not merely a tool. It caters to individuals from various backgrounds—be it artists, craftsmen, or hobbyists—offering them the liberty to bring their ideas to life, unbounded by the limitations of traditional printing methods. Designed with precision, versatility, and ease of use in mind, Printisian is the go-to solution for those whose printing endeavors demand the utmost accuracy and adaptability.
Learn more at: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/printisian/printisian-print-anything-anywhere-all-at-once?ref=3dimsb
Zhilin Huang
Zhilin Huang
Yufea Limited
info@printisian.com