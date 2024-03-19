Internal Healing & Wellness MD Opens New Functional Medicine Clinic in Shenandoah, Texas
Internal Healing & Wellness MD opens functional medicine clinic in Shenandoah, TX, offering holistic care to address root causes of chronic health issues.SHENANDOAH, TEXAS, USA, March 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Internal Healing & Wellness MD is excited to announce the grand opening of its state-of-the-art functional medicine clinic in Shenandoah, Texas. Located at 255 Ed English Dr, Suite A, the clinic is poised to revolutionize healthcare in the Woodlands area by offering a comprehensive range of holistic services designed to help patients achieve optimal health and wellness.
Founded by experienced practitioner Dr. Imran Khan MD, Internal Healing & Wellness MD is at the forefront of functional medicine. This patient-centered approach focuses on identifying and addressing the root causes of chronic health conditions rather than merely managing symptoms. The clinic aims to develop personalized treatment plans that facilitate lasting change and improved well-being by taking a holistic view of each patient's unique needs.
"At Internal Healing & Wellness MD, we believe that true healing comes from looking beyond the surface of symptoms," said Dr. Khan. "Our mission is to empower patients by working collaboratively with them to uncover the underlying factors contributing to their health concerns. We strive to help our patients achieve optimal health and vitality by combining functional medicine principles with cutting-edge therapies and technologies."
The clinic offers a wide array of innovative services, including:
Functional Medicine Consultations: In-depth evaluations to understand each patient's unique health needs and develop tailored treatment plans.
Holistic Medicine: Integration of natural therapies, nutrition, and lifestyle modifications for a whole-person approach to care.
Red Light Therapy: Harnessing the power of specific light wavelengths to promote healing, reduce inflammation, and improve skin health.
Myofascial Release Therapy: Hands-on treatment to alleviate pain, improve range of motion, and promote overall physical well-being.
IV Infusion Treatments: Targeted delivery of essential vitamins, minerals, and nutrients to support optimal health and address specific deficiencies.
"We're thrilled to bring our transformative approach to healthcare to the Woodlands community," added Dr. Khan. "Our dedication to patient-centered care and expertise in functional medicine and innovative therapies sets us apart. Everyone deserves access to the tools and support they need to live their healthiest, most fulfilling lives."
Internal Healing & Wellness MD is now accepting new patients. To schedule an appointment or learn more about the clinic's comprehensive services, please visit internalhealingandwellnessmd.com.
About Internal Healing & Wellness MD:
Internal Healing & Wellness MD is a leading functional medicine clinic committed to helping patients achieve optimal health and wellness by addressing the root causes of disease. With a team of experienced practitioners, the clinic provides compassionate, patient-centered care, utilizing a synergistic blend of functional medicine principles, holistic therapies, and advanced technologies to deliver transformative results.
Dr. Khan
Internal Healing & Wellness MD
+1 281-982-4130
info@ihawmd.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube