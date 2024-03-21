PartnerStack and Cleverbridge Launch CleverPartners, Bringing Top Partner Technology to B2B eCommerce

The new offering provides ISVs with the partner and automation tech needed to scale payments and renewals alongside a successful channel program.

With CleverPartners, ISVs can support their entire go-to-market by generating demand, closing new business, automating expansions and renewals, and simplifying the end-to-end partner journey.” — Bryn Jones, PartnerStack Co-Founder & CEO

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, March 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PartnerStack, the #1 rated ecosystem platform and network for B2B SaaS, and Cleverbridge, operator of one of the top growth engines for increasing customer lifetime value, have launched an offering to help ISVs scale their channel programs on PartnerStack from within the broader Cleverbridge product suite. CleverPartners, powered by Cleverbridge and PartnerStack, is a new one-stop solution for accelerating B2B partner revenue and performance.

This offering combines PartnerStack’s industry-leading ecosystem technology and network with Cleverbridge’s global eCommerce capabilities, which include payments, subscription management, automated lifecycle marketing, and more. CleverPartners allows ISVs to use the PartnerStack platform to manage and scale their entire portfolio of channel programs, including affiliate, referral and reseller partnerships, all while benefiting from Cleverbridge’s expertise in eCommerce and renewal automation.

“ISVs require top-tier tools and teams to scale their affiliate and channel programs effectively,” said Bryn Jones, CEO of PartnerStack. “With this new CleverPartners offering, ISVs can support their entire go-to-market by generating demand, closing new business, automating expansions and renewals, and simplifying the end-to-end partner management journey. I could not be more excited to collaborate with Cleverbridge to bring their B2B expertise to the forefront of partnerships and drive value together.”

Through the CleverPartners offering, ISVs are given access to PartnerStack, a sophisticated platform and network to scale their channel programs, while also working with Cleverbridge to run their programs. These ISVs will receive custom program support and customer service, the tools to be successful in the channel, along with the opportunity to work with Cleverbridge on payments and increasing customer lifetime value through their diverse product offering.

“It's getting more expensive and challenging to acquire customers, with increasing marketing costs, traditional go-to-market motions declining in effectiveness, and fewer prospects willing to talk to a sales rep. In this environment, it’s critical that technology companies meet B2B buyers where — and how — they want to discover and purchase software,” said Wendi Sturgis, CEO of Cleverbridge. “With CleverPartners, businesses can expand their reach, unlock new revenue streams, and efficiently manage and scale any kind of partner program.”

About PartnerStack

PartnerStack is the all-in-one platform for scaling your SaaS partner ecosystem with a network of top B2B partners. Unlike other partnerships software that only handle one step of the partner journey, or work for only a single type of partner, PartnerStack comes with everything you need to recruit, activate, track, commission, and optimize all of your partnerships: affiliate partners that drive traffic, referral partners that bring you qualified leads, and reseller partners that sell your solution for you. PartnerStack connects you with more of the right partners and automates the toughest parts of managing partnerships, so you can grow your ecosystem and unlock new revenue channels.

About Cleverbridge

Cleverbridge makes it easy to maximize customer lifetime value. We leverage deep eCommerce expertise to automate and optimize self-service transactions across the entire customer journey, empowering customers to purchase, expand, and renew subscriptions in 240+ countries and territories globally. For more than 18 years, our Growth Engine has integrated payments with subscription management, tax compliance, lifecycle marketing, advanced analytics, and partner ecosystems to consistently deliver recurring revenue growth without added headcount. Learn more at grow.cleverbridge.com.

