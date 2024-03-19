March 19, 2024 - Repeat Offender Sentenced for Federal Firearms Offense

Commonwealth of Virginia

Office of the Attorney General Jason S. Miyares
Attorney General

Repeat Offender Sentenced for Federal Firearms Offense

RICHMOND, Va. – A Richmond man was sentenced yesterday to three and a half years in prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm.

According to court documents, on June 9, 2023, two Richmond Police Officers observed Henry Leon Marrow, Jr, 34, conducting a narcotics transaction in a convenience store parking lot on Richmond Highway. The officers found Marrow in possession of 3.18 grams of cocaine and arrested him. Marrow later informed officers he was in possession of a firearm, and the officers found a loaded Glock 9mm handgun in his pants.

Marrow has previous felony convictions for robbery, abduction, and use of a firearm in commission of a felony in 2010 and shoplifting in 2019. As a previously convicted felon, Marrow cannot legally possess a firearm or ammunition. Marrow pleaded guilty on Nov. 9, 2023.

Jessica D. Aber, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia; Jason S. Miyares, Attorney General of Virginia; Craig Kailimai, Special Agent in Charge of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives Washington Field Division; and Rick Edwards, Chief of Richmond Police, made the announcement after sentencing by U.S. District Judge Roderick C. Young.

Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Ellen Hubbard, an Assistant Attorney General with the Virginia Attorney General’s Office, and Assistant U.S. Attorney Olivia Emerson prosecuted the case.

A copy of this press release is located on the website of the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Virginia. Related court documents and information are located on the website of the District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia or on PACER by searching for Case No. 3:23-cr-105.

