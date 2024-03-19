Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,710 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 418,081 in the last 365 days.

March 19, 2024 - Repeat Offender Sentenced for Federal Firearms Offense

Image of the Virginia AG Seal

Commonwealth of Virginia
Office of the Attorney General

Jason S. Miyares
Attorney General

 

202 North 9th Street
Richmond, Virginia 23219
804-786-2071
FAX 804-786-1991
Virginia Relay Service
800-828-1120

For media inquiries only, contact:  
Victoria LaCivita
(804) 588-2021 
This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Repeat Offender Sentenced for Federal Firearms Offense

RICHMOND, Va. – A Richmond man was sentenced yesterday to three and a half years in prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm.

According to court documents, on June 9, 2023, two Richmond Police Officers observed Henry Leon Marrow, Jr, 34, conducting a narcotics transaction in a convenience store parking lot on Richmond Highway. The officers found Marrow in possession of 3.18 grams of cocaine and arrested him. Marrow later informed officers he was in possession of a firearm, and the officers found a loaded Glock 9mm handgun in his pants.

Marrow has previous felony convictions for robbery, abduction, and use of a firearm in commission of a felony in 2010 and shoplifting in 2019. As a previously convicted felon, Marrow cannot legally possess a firearm or ammunition. Marrow pleaded guilty on Nov. 9, 2023.

Jessica D. Aber, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia; Jason S. Miyares, Attorney General of Virginia; Craig Kailimai, Special Agent in Charge of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives Washington Field Division; and Rick Edwards, Chief of Richmond Police, made the announcement after sentencing by U.S. District Judge Roderick C. Young.

Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Ellen Hubbard, an Assistant Attorney General with the Virginia Attorney General’s Office, and Assistant U.S. Attorney Olivia Emerson prosecuted the case.

A copy of this press release is located on the website of the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Virginia. Related court documents and information are located on the website of the District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia or on PACER by searching for Case No. 3:23-cr-105.

###

You just read:

March 19, 2024 - Repeat Offender Sentenced for Federal Firearms Offense

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more