S.C. Floodwater Commission Chair speaks at international conference in South Africa

Global Climate Change and the impacts of Desertification are addressedCOLUMBIA, SOUTH CAROLINA, USA, March 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Tom Mullikin, chair of the gubernatorially established S.C. Floodwater Commission and representing the University of South Carolina’s School of Hospitality and Tourism Management where he teaches, spoke to upwards of 100 guests from around the world attending (35 in attendance, another 80-plus who joined electronically) the 7th International Conference on Tourism Research in Cape Town, South Africa, Monday, March 18.
Speaking primarily about “Desertification” (defined as “the process by which fertile land becomes desert, typically as a result of drought, deforestation, or inappropriate agriculture”), Mullikin focused on “Challenges and Opportunities facing Ecotourism in Sub-Saharan Africa” as a result of desertification stemming from global climate change.
According to Mullikin, "Climate change fuels desertification with variability in temperature, rainfall, wind, and the strength of solar radiation. Ecosystems are changing, vegetation coverage is declining, soil erosion has increased, carbon sequestration is threatened, and human lives are endangered. "
He added: "As the climate changes, so do the interactions within the region such as land use, water use, land management, grazing patterns, and urbanization."
Mullikin discussed Sub-Saharan Africa (the vast fertile regions below the great Sahara Desert) as an example.
Among the solutions proposed by Mullikin were the consideration of new government planning policies "based on the population, available resources, level of poverty, and utilization and development of adjacent lands."
Mullikin also said: "Transition to more renewable energy sources in the area is recognized as a countermeasure to desertification.
Increased extranational collaboration in terms of irrigation is also key.
“The sub-Saharan region in Africa was recorded as having irrigation covering only six percent of the cultivated areas,” Mullikin said. “When combating droughts, tackling the entire region of sub-Saharan Africa rather than by individual countries was found to be more cost-effective.”
Mullikin also addressed the importance of a vibrant ecotourism plan to include sound ecotourism governance, education, and planning for the future.
The international conference was hosted by the Centre for Tourism Research in Africa at the Cape Town Hotel School, Cape Peninsula University of Technology, South Africa.
