Apartment Hotel Market: Beating Growth Expectations with Hyatt Hotel, Accor Hotels, Marriott International
Stay up to date with Apartment Hotel Market research offered by HTF MI. Check how key trends and emerging drivers are shaping this industry growth.
The Apartment Hotel market size is estimated to increase by USD 5242.71 Million at a CAGR of 22.5% by 2030. The Current market value is pegged at USD 1160.17 Million.”PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, March 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Global Apartment Hotel market to witness a CAGR of 22.5% during the forecast period (2024-2030). The Latest Released Apartment Hotel Market Research assesses the future growth potential of the Apartment Hotel market and provides information and useful statistics on market structure and size.
This report aims to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision-makers make sound investment decisions and identify potential gaps and growth opportunities. Additionally, the report identifies and analyses the changing dynamics and emerging trends along with the key drivers, challenges, opportunities and constraints in the Apartment Hotel market. The Apartment Hotel market size is estimated to increase by USD 5242.71 Million at a CAGR of 22.5% by 2030. The report includes historic market data from 2024 to 2030. The Current market value is pegged at USD 1160.17 Million.
The Major Players Covered in this Report: Hilton Worldwide (United States), InTown Suites (United States), Hyatt Hotel (United States), InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG) (United Kingdom), Choice Hotels International (United States), Marriott International (United States), Four Seasons Hotels (Canada), Accor Hotels (France), Omni Hotels & Resorts (United States), Wyndham Hotel Group (United States)
Definition:
The apartment hotel market, also known as extended stay hotels or serviced apartments, is a segment of the hospitality industry that offers accommodation for short to long-term stays with amenities similar to those found in traditional hotels along with the convenience and comfort of home-like settings. Apartment hotels typically offer fully furnished apartments or suites equipped with a kitchenette or full kitchen, living area, bedroom(s), and bathroom(s). These units are larger and more spacious than standard hotel rooms, providing guests with a comfortable living environment for extended stays. Apartment hotels provide a range of services and amenities, including housekeeping, laundry facilities, on-site dining options, fitness centers, business centers, and concierge services.
Market Trends:
• Integration of sustainable practices and eco-friendly features in apartment hotel design and operations.
Market Drivers:
• Growth in the global travel and tourism industry, driven by rising disposable incomes and urbanization.
• Expansion of the corporate housing sector due to the growing trend of remote work and business travel.
Market Opportunities:
• Strategic partnerships with travel agencies, corporate clients, and online booking platforms.
Market Restraints:
• Operational challenges related to maintenance, staffing, and service quality consistency.
The titled segments and sub-sections of the market are illuminated below:
In-depth analysis of Apartment Hotel market segments by Types: Upscale Extended Stay Hotel, Midscale Extended Stay Hotel, Economy Extended Stay Hotel
Detailed analysis of Apartment Hotel market segments by Applications: Travelers, Business Customers, Trainers and Trainees, Government and Army Staff
Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:
- The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)
- North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)
- South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)
- Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)
- Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).
Objectives of the Report:
- -To carefully analyse and forecast the size of the Apartment Hotel market by value and volume.
- -To estimate the market shares of major segments of the Apartment Hotel market.
- -To showcase the development of the Apartment Hotel market in different parts of the world.
- -To analyse and study micro-markets in terms of their contributions to the Apartment Hotel market, their prospects, and individual growth trends.
- -To offer precise and useful details about factors affecting the growth of the Apartment Hotel market.
- -To provide a meticulous assessment of crucial business strategies used by leading companies operating in the Apartment Hotel market, which include research and development, collaborations, agreements, partnerships, acquisitions, mergers, new developments, and product launches.
Global Apartment Hotel Market Breakdown by Application (Travelers, Business Customers, Trainers and Trainees, Government and Army Staff) by Type (Upscale Extended Stay Hotel, Midscale Extended Stay Hotel, Economy Extended Stay Hotel) by Booking Channel (Online, Offline) and by Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA)
— Comprehensive valuation of all prospects and threats in the
Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter-wise sections or region-wise report versions like North America, MINT, BRICS, G7, Western / Eastern Europe, or Southeast Asia. Also, we can serve you with customized research services as HTF MI holds a database repository that includes public organizations and Millions of Privately held companies with expertise across various Industry domains.
