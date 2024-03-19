TAIWAN, March 19 - President Tsai meets American Veterans National Commander William Clark

On the morning of March 19, President Tsai Ing-wen met with a delegation led by American Veterans (AMVETS) National Commander William Clark. In remarks, President Tsai thanked AMVETS for its longstanding, staunch support for Taiwan. The president said that both Taiwan's Veterans Affairs Council (VAC) and AMVETS are committed to providing veterans with comprehensive services and assistance. She expressed hope for further cooperation and exchanges between Taiwan and the United States to jointly enhance veterans' welfare, and that AMVETS continue to voice support for Taiwan so as to strengthen the global democratic community.

A translation of President Tsai's remarks follows:

I extend a warm welcome to Commander William Clark on his first visit to Taiwan. Your presence symbolizes the diverse cooperation between Taiwan and the US and our high regard for veterans.

I would especially like to thank AMVETS for inviting representatives from Taiwan's VAC to attend its National Convention and deliver remarks. AMVETS has also passed resolutions at multiple conventions conveying staunch support for Taiwan.

AMVETS provides US veterans with comprehensive services and assistance. Taiwan's VAC is also striving to improve veterans' career prospects and enhance the quality of their medical care. Taking care of our older veterans, who have contributed so much to Taiwan, is particularly important. This is why our veterans general hospitals across Taiwan are actively developing smart healthcare. Telemedicine is also one of their priorities, as this makes it more convenient for veterans to access medical care.

Taipei Veterans General Hospital (TVGH) was recently featured in Newsweek's list of the world's 250 best hospitals in 2024. And even more international hospitals have signed cooperation agreements with TVGH since last year, when it opened Taiwan's first heavy ion therapy center. I understand that Commander Clark will be visiting TVGH on this trip. We look forward to Taiwan and the US expanding cooperation and exchanges on medical technology. This will enable us to provide even better medical services and long-term care to our active-duty troops and veterans.

In closing, I want to thank AMVETS once again for its longstanding support for Taiwan. Commander Clark, I also ask that, in addition to working with us to enhance veterans' welfare, you continue to voice support for Taiwan so as to strengthen the global democratic community.

Commander Clark then delivered remarks, saying that it is his pleasure and honor to be in Taiwan representing AMVETS as its national commander. Noting that he has been with the organization for 28 years, he said AMVETS has always been 100% for Taiwan, and will continue to be. Commander Clark said he has spent around 10 years on a committee putting together an agenda for the Taiwanese that come in for the AMVETS National Convention. Now it's the reverse, he said, and he is here on Taiwan's agenda. Many courtesies are greatly appreciated, he said.

The commander said that Taiwan and the US have the same feeling for veterans, hoping to offer them full support and benefits that they deserve, and go after legislation that will support them. He said AMVETS hopes to do anything they can to help Taiwan back their legislative efforts, and that he looks forward to seeing Taiwan's representatives come in August to the National Convention.