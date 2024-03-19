MetaGravity launches HyperScale Engine, enabling supermassive gaming experiences
Empowers developers to create immersive, complex, and expansive multiplayer game experiences that were previously impossible
Now game designers and developers have complete freedom to build the games that they have always dreamed of, without technical constraints hampering their creativity”SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, USA, March 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MetaGravity, the provider of decentralised cloud compute infrastructure for scaling the next internet, has announced the release of HyperScale Engine, a network engine to power supermassive multiplayer games.
— Rashid Mansoor, CEO
Solving the limitations of multiplayer architecture
HyperScale Engine has resolved the limitations of current multiplayer game engines (which cannot scale beyond +-100 concurrent players). With the demand for larger scale multiplayer games and real time experiences increasing year-on-year, a more robust architecture is required to overcome issues related to player concurrency, developer ease of use and high cloud compute costs.
MetaGravity’s approach clarifies that a supermassive gaming experience depends not just on the number of concurrent users, but also on factors such as visual fidelity, object density and physics complexity. The HyperScale Engine helps developers gain a more nuanced understanding of their project's needs so they can make informed decisions to optimise performance and scale effectively.
Unveiled at Games Developer Conference in San Francisco, MetaGravity is showcasing the power of its Hyperscale Engine alongside partners such as Star Atlas, Wilderworld and Earth2.
Unlimited simulation scale at a lower cost
Cloud and game engine agnostic, HyperScale Engine integrates with existing Game Engines, such as Unreal and Unity, allowing developers to integrate existing games or to build new games at scale without trade-offs and server limitations for more complex and expansive multiplayer experiences. This enables developers to achieve massive multiplayer scale all while simultaneously reducing cloud operating costs to a bare minimum, in contrast to other solutions currently on the market.
“We’re excited about what HyperScale Engine means for the future of the supermassive games development and the metaverse,” said Tobin Ireland, CBO of MetaGravity. “The ability to port over existing games built in both Unreal and Unity onto our infrastructure and deliver massive increases in simulation scale and efficiencies in cloud compute costs is a game changer for the industry.”.
Rashid Mansoor, CEO of MetaGravity added, “Distributed simulation scale for games has proven an intractable challenge to the games industry for over 10 years. It’s taken a completely fresh approach to concurrency to build infrastructure that scales arbitrarily, with economically sustainable cloud costs. Only now will game designers and developers have complete freedom to build the games that they have always dreamed of, without technical constraints hampering their creativity”
See it in action. Discover how HyperScale:
Empowers Wilder World to reach unparalleled levels of scale, physics complexity and interactivity;
Supercharges Star Atlas's incredible universe, allowing thousands of players to seamlessly engage in massive space encounters.
Helps Earth 2 build a pristine 1:1 scale interactive digital replication of our planet
Linda Wang
MetaGravity
media@metagravity.com
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn