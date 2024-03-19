Bow Spider Introduces Crossbow Spider, the Ultimate Solution
EINPresswire.com/ -- Bow Spider, the quickest and easiest bow retrieval system on the market, is pleased to announce the long-anticipated introduction of the Crossbow Spider. This new system is designed to accommodate most crossbows on the market today.
Crafted with meticulous precision and utilizing premium materials, the Crossbow Spider offers an innovative design and exceptionally durable construction. It is built to withstand the rigors of the outdoors, providing a reliable and long-lasting solution for various forms of transportation. It is proudly made in the USA, embodying Bow Spider's continued commitment to the exceptional craftsmanship of its products.
“Our customers have been so pleased with the Bow Spider, but many shoot crossbows as well or have entirely switched to them,” said David Merrill, owner. “Carrying a crossbow in the field can be very cumbersome. The new Crossbow Spider alleviates all those problems and makes it safe, comfortable, and easy for anyone to use.”
There is no doubt that crossbow hunting has grown in popularity across the country. In 2016, 15 percent of the archery harvest was attributed to crossbow hunters and by 2021 it had grown to 51.5 percent. In fact, you will find loyal crossbow hunters in just about every state and in every age bracket today. This is why Bow Spider is introducing the new Crossbow Spider.
Like the original Bow Spider, the Crossbow Spider features an ingenious design that allows the user to carry the bow hands-free. It is no longer necessary to carry a case or a sling – now you can effortlessly navigate your hunting grounds or archery range with your crossbow securely and conveniently stored on your side or your pack. You can also securely store your crossbow with the Crossbow Spider in your car, your treestand, at home or hunting camp.
The Crossbow Spider is the perfect solution for archers who prioritize a lightweight and durable system to keep their equipment accessible and organized. It is now available for a suggested retail price of $109.99. To learn more about the Crossbow Spider and to purchase one, visit www.bowspider.com or Click Here.
About Recreational Archery Development LLC (RAD, LLC): Founded in 2019 and headquartered in Kinnear, WY, RAD, LLC is a leading designer and manufacturer of innovative products for the outdoor industry, including the Bow Spider brand of products. Bow Spider’s intuitive design makes bow retrieval fast and easy in any situation. The product is proudly made in the USA and gives one percent of all sales to conservation. The company also offers veterans a 15 percent discount on all products. (To take advantage of this offer orders need to be called in directly to the company at 307-438-9290.) For additional information on RAD, LLC and the Bow Spider brand of products write to: RAD, LLC, PO Box 171, Kinnear, WY 82516; call 307-850-8052; email info@bowspider.com; visit www.bowspider.com.
Karen Lutto Leatherwood
Hunter Outdoor Communications
+1 804-539-6699
