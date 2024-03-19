Submit Release
Tennessee State Parks Host Free Guided Spring Hikes

Tennessee State Parks will host Spring Hikes on Saturday, March 23, the second of the parks’ Signature Hikes series throughout this year.

The Spring Hikes are free and guided by park staff, who can highlight the natural, cultural, and historical features of the parks. A full schedule of the Spring Hikes at specific parks is available at this link. Hikes range from easy to moderate, difficult, or strenuous, depending upon the park.

“This is a great opportunity to experience your favorite park in a new way or get to know a new park,” said Greer Tidwell, deputy commissioner for the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation. “It’s a chance to get out and exercise, enjoy nature, meet other people, and learn about the park.”  

Among the various hikes, participants will hike a trail at just under three miles round trip at Norris Dam State Park; learn about Tennessee history at Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park; and hike a paved trail and boardwalk to learn about native flora and fauna at Big Cypress Tree State Park.

Participants are encouraged to wear closed-toe shoes, dress accordingly for the weather, and bring bottled water.

Other hikes in the Signature Hikes, which began with the First Day Hikes on Jan. 1, include the National Trails Day Hikes on June 1 and After-Thanksgiving Hikes on Nov. 29.

Whether joining the hikes or not, anyone may donate to the Tennessee State Parks Trail Pack to help with maintenance projects at this link or volunteer for an event at this link.  

