Maryland Youth Fishing Rodeo Schedule Set for 2024 Season

Dozens of events offer safe and free fishing for children and teens

Photo of people gathered around a lake to fish

Maryland Department of Natural Resources photo

The Maryland Department of Natural Resources encourages youths ages 3 to 15 to try their hand at fishing or hone their angling skills at any of Maryland’s 50 youth fishing rodeos spread out across the state this year. 

The department is working with dozens of organizations in 14 counties to offer free and engaging fishing opportunities for thousands of youth. Many events are held in Maryland State Parks and other public lands. 

Children’s fishing rodeos have a long history in Maryland and some rodeo events originated more than 60 years ago. Rodeo events are held from spring until late fall. The events are designed to provide fishing opportunities in a safe environment, teach basic angling skills, and help children develop an ethic of environmental stewardship. Maryland’s youth fishing rodeo program receives financial support from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service Wildlife and Sport Fish Restoration Program.

While all the rodeos are free and open to the public, some venues have space limitations. Attendees should visit the department website and call the contact number listed to register. Attendees should also check the online rodeo schedule for any cancellations or rescheduling.

The department encourages anglers of all ages and skill levels looking for opportunities to fish competitively to consider entering one of many blue catfish tournaments taking place in Maryland this year. 

