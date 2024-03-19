Apply now: third Culture Moves Europe call for residency hosts

The third call for residency hosts under the Culture Moves Europe mobility scheme is open.

The call provides financial support to organisations and individual artists registered as legal entities in Armenia, Georgia and Ukraine that want to host international artists and cultural professionals for a residency project.

The residency action targets hosts working in architecture, cultural heritage, design and fashion design, literary translation, music, performing and visual arts.

The duration of the project must be from 22 to 180 days.

Each hosted individual – maximum 5 – must be present at the host’s premises and must work on his/her residency project a minimum of 70% of their time.

The residency project and stay of the individuals must be uninterrupted.

The deadline for applications is 15 May 2024.

To fill in the online application form, applicants must first create an account on the Goethe-Application Portal.

