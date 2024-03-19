Governor Carney Seeks Applications for Governor’s Summer Fellowship Program

WILMINGTON, Del. – Governor John Carney on Tuesday announced a call for applications for the Governor’s Summer Fellowship Program for Delaware high school students.

This is the third year of the Governor’s Summer Fellowship Program. The Governor’s Summer Fellowship Program provides paid camp counselor opportunities for Delaware high school seniors and juniors. Along with real-world experience, fellows will receive paid work opportunities at community-based summer camps in each county and the ability to network with state leaders and elected officials.

“There’s nothing more important than making sure that all Delaware children have the chance to excel,” said Governor Carney. “The Summer Fellows will gain paid work opportunities and valuable life experiences while helping their communities on critical issues, including literacy support. I’m looking forward to meeting with the incoming class and encourage all interested students to apply. Thanks to the Department of Education and the United Way of Delaware for their coordination on this project.”

Summer Fellows will gain real-world experience in education, community, and State Government as well as receive academic credit for their participation in the program.

“This program has proven for the past two years to be a win-win,” said Secretary of Education Mark Holodick. “It offers meaningful work experience for our high school students that I hope also encourages them to pursue a career in education. At the same time, it provides our community partners with the staffing they need to host engaging and enriching summer programs for our younger students.”

“The Governor’s Summer Fellowship Program offers an unparalleled opportunity for Delaware’s high school students to embark on a journey of growth and discovery,” said Dr. Michelle A. Taylor, President and CEO of United Way of Delaware. “As young leaders, participants will immerse themselves in real-world experiences, working alongside decision-makers to drive positive change in our communities. This prestigious program not only equips students with invaluable skills and insights but also empowers them to make a tangible impact on the academic achievement gap. I wholeheartedly endorse this program and urge all eligible students to seize this opportunity for personal and community advancement.”

Applications for the Governor’s Summer Fellowship Program will be accepted on a rolling basis starting today, March 19, 2024. Prospective fellows must be committed to working for the duration of the program which runs from June 17, 2024, until August 11, 2024.

Students interested can apply today at de.gov/summerfellow.