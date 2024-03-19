Highway 99 at Steveston Interchange will close overnight Tuesday

CANADA, March 19 - Drivers are advised that Highway 99 northbound and southbound will be closed overnight Tuesday, March 19, 2024, at the Steveston Interchange.

This will allow crews to safely move heavy machinery across the highway as part of the Steveston Interchange Project.

During the highway closure, traffic will be detoured using the existing on- and off-ramps. Short-term traffic stoppages on the ramps may also be necessary during the work. Access for emergency responders, residents and businesses will be maintained throughout this work.

The closure of Highway 99 in both directions will occur between 11 p.m. on Tuesday, March 19, 2024, and 4:30 a.m. on Wednesday, March 20, 2024.

Drivers can expect minor delays and are asked to use caution through the detour. Please check https://www.drivebc.ca/ for updates.