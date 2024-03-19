Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,737 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 418,139 in the last 365 days.

Highway 99 at Steveston Interchange will close overnight Tuesday

CANADA, March 19 - Drivers are advised that Highway 99 northbound and southbound will be closed overnight Tuesday, March 19, 2024, at the Steveston Interchange.

This will allow crews to safely move heavy machinery across the highway as part of the Steveston Interchange Project.

During the highway closure, traffic will be detoured using the existing on- and off-ramps. Short-term traffic stoppages on the ramps may also be necessary during the work. Access for emergency responders, residents and businesses will be maintained throughout this work.

The closure of Highway 99 in both directions will occur between 11 p.m. on Tuesday, March 19, 2024, and 4:30 a.m. on Wednesday, March 20, 2024.

Drivers can expect minor delays and are asked to use caution through the detour. Please check https://www.drivebc.ca/ for updates.

You just read:

Highway 99 at Steveston Interchange will close overnight Tuesday

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more