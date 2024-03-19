American Psychological Foundation Announces Recipients of 2024 Gold Medal Award for Impact in Psychology

APF’s flagship award recognizes the work of a psychologist or group of psychologists that is impactful, innovative, and transformational.

WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- APF’s flagship award recognizes the work of a psychologist or group of psychologists that is impactful, innovative, and transformational. The recipients of the 2024 award are Dr. Jennifer Freyd and Dr. Shinobu Kitayama.

Dr. Jennifer J. Freyd is internationally known as a pioneer in the fields of trauma psychology and institutional courage and is also a lifelong activist in the realm of sexual violence. She is Professor Emerit of Psychology at University of Oregon, Affiliate Professor of Psychology and Affiliate Professor of Gender, Women & Sexuality Studies at University of Washington, and Founder and President of the Center for Institutional Courage. Dr. Freyd’s work has influenced therapeutic approaches, policy frameworks, legal considerations, and social attitudes. On receiving this honor, Dr. Freyd said, “I am grateful for this award. I am also hopeful that this acknowledgement will help in our efforts to investigate and prevent betrayal trauma and institutional betrayal while discovering how to nurture institutional courage.”

Dr. Shinobu Kitayama is recognized for his groundbreaking work on culture, as it is related to the self and all psychological processes that comprise it, including cognitive, emotional, and motivational processes. He is the Robert B. Zajonc Collegiate Professor of Psychology and Director of the Culture & Cognition Program at University of Michigan. Dr. Kitayama’s early work set in stone the foundation of contemporary research on cultural psychology. “This award is such a tremendous honor, but its significance transcends the recognition itself. Throughout my research career, I've always strived to innovate in ideas and methods, aiming for transformative real-life consequences. Therefore, it's incredibly fulfilling and deeply satisfying, even touching, to be acknowledged for these aspirations. Moreover, it's affirming to realize the impact of my work not only within psychology but also beyond its borders,” said Dr. Kitayama.

Acknowledging the incredible impact of these two individuals, APF President Dr. Melba Vasquez said “Drs. Freyd and Kitayama perfectly exemplify the APF Gold Medal Award for Impact in Psychology. Their work is undeniably impactful, innovative, and transformational, not only for the field but for the thousands of individuals who have benefited from their critical research and advocacy.”

The 2024 Gold Medalists will be honored at the APF Impact Reception in August of this year.