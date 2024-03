AZERBAIJAN, March 19 - Message of congratulation to the people of Azerbaijan on the occasion of Novruz holiday

Dear compatriots!

I sincerely congratulate you on the occasion of Novruz holiday and wish you all a spring mood, good health, and success in your future endeavors.

The ancient Novruz, which goes back into our history, fully embodies the love of life, rich...

18 March 2024, 15:31