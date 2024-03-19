CanineJournal.com Survey Reveals Shocking Statistics: Dog Owners' Unwillingness to Pay for Medical Needs to Avoid Death
1,000 U.S. pet owners reveal how little they are willing to pay to save their dog’s life. Nearly 50% would consider euthanasia if faced with costly treatment.
The average dog health emergency is $150-$5,000. Pet insurance provides peace of mind, allowing owners to make the best decision for their pet’s health when facing hard financial situations.”WINSTON-SALEM, NC, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A recent study conducted by CanineJournal.com reveals some shocking statistics about pet owners' unwillingness to pay for their dogs' medical needs. The company polled 1,000 pet owners across the U.S. to uncover how much money people are willing to spend to avoid euthanizing their beloved pets.
— Michelle Schenker, Canine Journal Co-Founder and licensed insurance agent.
The survey found that a staggering 48% of pet owners would consider euthanizing their dogs if diagnosed with a condition that required costly treatment and was financially difficult to pay for. This statistic sheds light on the difficult decisions that pet owners may face when their furry companions are in need of expensive medical care.
Even more concerning, 36% of survey respondents said the most they would be willing to spend on their dog's medical needs to avoid euthanasia is only $1,000. And 55% would consider unnecessary euthanasia instead of paying $2,500 for vet care. These amounts may seem high, but when faced with the reality of increasingly expensive veterinary treatment, it may not be enough to cover the costs.
Accidents and illnesses are more likely to pop up as a dog ages. According to the survey, 31% of respondents said their pet’s age was a contributing factor in deciding to euthanize their dog. Notably, 18% are unlikely to spend money on costly medical treatment for a dog who is less than 5 years old. The majority of those surveyed (44%) reported that their dog’s age wouldn’t be a factor until 14 years or older. Still, almost 2 in 5 would opt out of costly medical procedures for their less than 5-year-old dog.
Dr. Gary Hsia, Co-Founder of CodaPet, a provider of at-home vet services for end-of-life care, spoke with Canine Journal on this issue and said, “My anecdotal experience for CodaPet is if it’s an older pet (10+) who is approaching its normal life expectancy, around 40% euthanize due to a combination of cost and minimal longevity upside for spending the money and putting their pets through testing and treatment. For younger pets, maybe 10% are euthanized due to cost and uncertainty that treatment will be 100% curative.”
These findings highlight the importance of financial planning for pet owners. In fact, 55% of survey respondents wished they had pet insurance in the past to help cover unexpected vet expenses. With the rising costs of veterinary care, it is crucial for pet owners to have a plan in place to cover unexpected medical charges for their furry family members.
Canine Journal hopes these statistics will raise awareness among pet owners to be prepared for unexpected veterinary expenses for their furry companions. For more information on the survey and tips on how to financially plan for your pet's medical needs, visit Canine Journal's website.
