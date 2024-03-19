CanineJournal.com Survey Reveals Shocking Statistics: Dog Owners' Unwillingness to Pay for Medical Needs to Avoid Death

Economic Euthanasia in pets stats from Canine Journal

1,000 U.S. pet owners reveal how little they are willing to pay to save their dog’s life. Nearly 50% would consider euthanasia if faced with costly treatment.

The average dog health emergency is $150-$5,000. Pet insurance provides peace of mind, allowing owners to make the best decision for their pet’s health when facing hard financial situations.” — Michelle Schenker, Canine Journal Co-Founder and licensed insurance agent.