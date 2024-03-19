Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,774 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 418,385 in the last 365 days.

Superior, Wisconsin Museum Announces Expedition to Crash Site of Fighter Plane Assigned to America’s Top Ace

World War II Fighter Plane P-38 Lightning "Marge" with ace pilot Richard I. Bong in the cockpit

World War II Fighter Plane P-38 Lightning "Marge" with ace pilot Richard I. Bong in the cockpit (Credit USAAF, March 1944)

P-38 Lightning in the markings of Marge on display at the Richard I. Bong WWII Heritage Center in Superior, Wisconsin

P-38 Lightning in the markings of Marge on display at the Richard I. Bong WWII Heritage Center in Superior, Wisconsin

Pacific Wrecks founder Justin Taylan with World War II aircraft wreckage

Pacific Wrecks founder Justin Taylan with World War II aircraft wreckage in Papua New Guinea

Friday announcement to document Wisconsinite Richard Bong’s famous P-38 “Marge” in New Guinea

Our family is very excited about this project. How amazing would it be to find the original “Marge” airplane!”
— Wade Bong of Greeley, Colorado, Richard Bong’s nephew

SUPERIOR, WISCONSIN, USA, March 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Friday, March 22, the Richard I. Bong Veterans Historical Center at 305 Harbor View Parkway in Superior, Wisconsin will commemorate the 80th anniversary of the crash of the fighter plane assigned to America’s top World War II ace. The museum will announce an expedition to document Wisconsinite Richard Bong’s plane in Papua New Guinea.

Bong’s fighter plane is one of the most famous aircraft of World War II. Named “Marge” after his girlfriend, Bong flew this Lockheed P-38 Lightning in combat and became America’s highest-scoring ace with 40 aerial victories for shooting down Japanese planes. He was bestowed the Medal of Honor by General Douglas MacArthur.

The expedition to the crash site will be undertaken by Pacific Wrecks, a U.S.-based nonprofit dedicated to documenting war wreckage, on behalf of the Bong Center.

Press and the public are invited to attend the Friday 9:00 am flag-raising ceremony by American Legion Post #435 named in honor of Bong. Museum Curator of Collections Briana Fiandt, Pacific Wrecks Director Justin Taylan, and Bong family members will be available for interviews until 5:00 pm.

The museum showcases an authentic P-38 Lightning in the markings of “Marge” along with numerous exhibits on Bong’s life and service, including his Medal of Honor.

“Our family is very excited about this project. How amazing would it be to find the original “Marge” airplane!” said Wade Bong of Greeley, Colorado, Richard Bong’s nephew.

“Finding anything in the jungle will be like time traveling to 1944 when all of America knew Marge and Richard Bong,” said Briana Fiandt.

“Pacific Wrecks is honored to partner with the Bong Center in documenting this historical crash site,” said Justin Taylan.

The museum will offer free admission for Friday’s event. All are invited.

For more information, visit https://P38Marge.org.

ABOUT PACIFIC WRECKS
Pacific Wrecks (https://pacificwrecks.com) is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) dedicated to finding America’s Missing In Action (MIA) and leveraging new technologies in the study of past conflicts. Founded in 1995 by Justin Taylan, grandson of a WWII combat photographer who served in New Guinea, Pacific Wrecks teams operate throughout the Pacific region including Papua New Guinea, Solomon Islands and North Korea. Taylan has personally documented over a thousand plane wrecks.

ABOUT RICHARD I. BONG VETERAN HISTORICAL CENTER
The Richard I. Bong Veterans Historical Center (https://bongcenter.org) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit museum located in Superior, Wisconsin. Opened in 2002, the museum is dedicated to sharing the legacy of Wisconsin hero, Richard Bong. Exhibits also honor local veterans from WWII to the present day.

Electronic Press Kit (EPK) with photos and video: https://P38Marge.org/epk

Justin Taylan
Pacific Wrecks
+1 310-237-5389
justin@pacificwrecks.org

You just read:

Superior, Wisconsin Museum Announces Expedition to Crash Site of Fighter Plane Assigned to America’s Top Ace

Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Military Industry, Travel & Tourism Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more