Superior, Wisconsin Museum Announces Expedition to Crash Site of Fighter Plane Assigned to America’s Top Ace

World War II Fighter Plane P-38 Lightning "Marge" with ace pilot Richard I. Bong in the cockpit (Credit USAAF, March 1944) P-38 Lightning in the markings of Marge on display at the Richard I. Bong WWII Heritage Center in Superior, Wisconsin Pacific Wrecks founder Justin Taylan with World War II aircraft wreckage in Papua New Guinea

Our family is very excited about this project. How amazing would it be to find the original “Marge” airplane!” — Wade Bong of Greeley, Colorado, Richard Bong’s nephew

SUPERIOR, WISCONSIN, USA, March 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Friday, March 22, the Richard I. Bong Veterans Historical Center at 305 Harbor View Parkway in Superior, Wisconsin will commemorate the 80th anniversary of the crash of the fighter plane assigned to America’s top World War II ace. The museum will announce an expedition to document Wisconsinite Richard Bong’s plane in Papua New Guinea.

Bong’s fighter plane is one of the most famous aircraft of World War II. Named “Marge” after his girlfriend, Bong flew this Lockheed P-38 Lightning in combat and became America’s highest-scoring ace with 40 aerial victories for shooting down Japanese planes. He was bestowed the Medal of Honor by General Douglas MacArthur.

The expedition to the crash site will be undertaken by Pacific Wrecks, a U.S.-based nonprofit dedicated to documenting war wreckage, on behalf of the Bong Center.

Press and the public are invited to attend the Friday 9:00 am flag-raising ceremony by American Legion Post #435 named in honor of Bong. Museum Curator of Collections Briana Fiandt, Pacific Wrecks Director Justin Taylan, and Bong family members will be available for interviews until 5:00 pm.

The museum showcases an authentic P-38 Lightning in the markings of “Marge” along with numerous exhibits on Bong’s life and service, including his Medal of Honor.

“Our family is very excited about this project. How amazing would it be to find the original “Marge” airplane!” said Wade Bong of Greeley, Colorado, Richard Bong’s nephew.

“Finding anything in the jungle will be like time traveling to 1944 when all of America knew Marge and Richard Bong,” said Briana Fiandt.

“Pacific Wrecks is honored to partner with the Bong Center in documenting this historical crash site,” said Justin Taylan.

The museum will offer free admission for Friday’s event. All are invited.

For more information, visit https://P38Marge.org.

ABOUT PACIFIC WRECKS

Pacific Wrecks (https://pacificwrecks.com) is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) dedicated to finding America’s Missing In Action (MIA) and leveraging new technologies in the study of past conflicts. Founded in 1995 by Justin Taylan, grandson of a WWII combat photographer who served in New Guinea, Pacific Wrecks teams operate throughout the Pacific region including Papua New Guinea, Solomon Islands and North Korea. Taylan has personally documented over a thousand plane wrecks.

ABOUT RICHARD I. BONG VETERAN HISTORICAL CENTER

The Richard I. Bong Veterans Historical Center (https://bongcenter.org) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit museum located in Superior, Wisconsin. Opened in 2002, the museum is dedicated to sharing the legacy of Wisconsin hero, Richard Bong. Exhibits also honor local veterans from WWII to the present day.

Electronic Press Kit (EPK) with photos and video: https://P38Marge.org/epk