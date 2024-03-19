Watertown Carpet Cleaner's Upholstery Cleaning Game-Changer Hits the Scene

Leading carpet cleaning company expands to offer upholstery cleaning, bringing trusted expertise to CT residents.

WATERTOWN, CT, USA, March 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Watertown Carpet Cleaners, a household name since 1999, proudly announces the launch of its newest service: upholstery cleaning in Watertown.

As a trusted carpet and rug cleaning expert, the company now extends its exceptional services to upholstery, offering homeowners a comprehensive solution for a fresh and revitalized living space.

Adam Nurse, the owner, expressed enthusiasm for this new offering, stating, "We are thrilled to expand our range of services to include upholstery cleaning. With our dedication to quality and customer satisfaction, we aim to provide our clients with the best cleaning experience possible, ensuring their homes are clean, comfortable, and inviting."

Upholstery cleaning by Watertown Carpet Cleaners involves a meticulous process that begins with thoroughly inspecting the furniture to identify any stains, odors, or areas of concern. Using advanced cleaning techniques and eco-friendly products, the company's skilled technicians gently but effectively remove dirt, allergens, and bacteria, restoring the fabric to its original beauty. The result is a clean surface and a healthier environment for families and pets.

"Our upholstery cleaning service not only enhances the appearance of furniture but also prolongs its lifespan, saving homeowners the cost of premature replacement," Nurse added.

With a commitment to customer satisfaction, Watertown Carpet Cleaners invites homeowners to experience the difference in its upholstery cleaning service through a complimentary estimate. Customers can take advantage of special pricing options, making investing in their home's cleanliness and comfort easier than ever.

"Our goal is to provide exceptional service at an affordable price, ensuring that every homeowner can enjoy the benefits of professional upholstery cleaning," Nurse emphasized.

In addition to upholstery cleaning, Watertown Carpet Cleaners offers a range of other services to meet its customers' diverse needs. From carpet and rug cleaning to floor refinishing and tile and grout cleaning, the company is equipped to handle all aspects of home maintenance with precision and care.

About Watertown Carpet Cleaners:

Watertown Carpet Cleaners has been serving the Watertown, CT community since 1999. It offers professional cleaning services, including carpet cleaning, rug cleaning, upholstery cleaning, hardwood floor refinishing, pressure washing, and tile and grout cleaning. With a focus on quality, expertise, and customer satisfaction, the company has earned a reputation as a trusted partner in maintaining clean and healthy living spaces. Their office location is at 138 Belden St., Watertown, CT 06795. For more information about Watertown Carpet Cleaners and its upholstery cleaning service, visit https://watertowncarpetcleaners.com/ or contact the company at (860) 406-7706.



Watertown Carpet Cleaning by Ameri-Best Carpet Cleaning Company #1 Carpet Cleaners in Watertown