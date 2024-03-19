VCI GLOBAL ACQUIRES AI-BASED SECURED MESSAGING PLATFORM FROM COGIA GMBH
VCI Global Limited (NASDAQ:VCIG)ATLANTA, GA, US, March 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, March 19, 2024 – VCI Global Limited (NASDAQ: VCIG) (“VCI Global”, “VCIG”, or the “Company”) today announced it has closed transaction with Cogia GmbH, by successfully acquiring Socializer Messenger from Cogia GmbH, a software company based in Germany. This highly secure messenger platform is currently serving the Portuguese Government.
The Socializer Messenger represents the ultimate communication solution, integrating revolutionary privacy and security features with advanced AI technology. Setting itself apart from conventional messaging apps, it offers built-in face recognition, self-destructing messages, and additional app lock to shield the conversations from unauthorized access. With patented facial recognition, Socializer Messenger sets the standard for secure communication, making it the top choice for enterprises and government organizations handling sensitive data. This also emphasis on cybersecurity addresses growing concerns about data breaches and privacy infringement in digital communication.
According to Mordor Intelligence, the secure messaging market is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.45%, reaching USD $25.05 billion from 2024 to 2029. This growth is fueled by the increasing demand for secure, targeted, and reliable communication, particularly in sectors such as business-to-government (B2G), insurance, banking, energy, and healthcare, where privacy and security are paramount.
“We are very excited about today’s announcement that VCI Global has successfully added another innovative product, the Socialized Messenger, to our technology portfolio. We look forward to introducing more innovative technology products to our clients and partners in the near future,” said Dato’ Victor Hoo, Group Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of VCI Global.
About VCI Global Limited
VCI Global is a diversified holding company. Through its subsidiaries, it focuses on consulting, fintech, AI, robotics, cybersecurity, and gamification. Based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, our main operations are centered in Asia, with significant visibility across Asia Pacific, the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. VCIG primarily offers consulting services in capital markets, real estate, AI, and technology. In technology businesses, the company operates a proprietary financing platform that serves companies and individuals, as well as a secured messaging platform serving governments and organizations. We also invest, incubate, accelerate, and commercialize businesses and technologies in AI, robotics, and gamification.
For more information on the Company, please log on to https://v-capital.co/.
About Cogia GmbH
Cogia GmbH is a software company based in Frankfurt am Main, Germany, founded in 2010. The company offers AI-based, fully privacy-compliant solutions in the areas of secure communications, cybersecurity, Big Data Analytics and web monitoring. The customer portfolio includes major companies from many industries, including Volkswagen, BMW, IPSOS, Lufthansa and the government of an EU state.
About Landon Capital
Landon Capital was founded in 2017 and has assisted hundreds of emerging growth companies increase their shareholders and build relationships on Wall Street. We design customized programs to increase the market's interest in your company. For more information, please visit https://landoncapital.net
Safe Harbor Statement
This release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of offers to buy any securities of any entity. Landon Capital received no direct compensation related to this release, although Landon Capital does hold a position in the company covered above. This release contains certain forward-looking statements based on current expectations, forecasts and assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements in this release are based on information available to us as of the date hereof. Actual results may differ materially from those stated or implied in.
