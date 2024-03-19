Elevated Living’s Resident App Empowers Property Owners and Managers to Provide Onsite Wellness Programs to Residents

The company's resident app now offers property owners and managers a way to provide onsite wellness programs, enriching the living experience for residents.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Elevated Living, a leading provider of technology solutions for Class A multifamily communities across the United States, is revolutionizing the way residents access and participate in onsite wellness programs with its innovative resident app.

In today's fast-paced world, prioritizing health and wellness is more important than ever. Elevated Living recognizes this and is committed to providing residents with the tools and resources they need to live a healthy lifestyle. The company's resident app serves as a central hub for residents to discover and register for a variety of on-site wellness programs, including yoga, Pilates, and Zumba.

“We are excited to offer our residents a convenient and engaging way to participate in onsite wellness programs,” says Mr. Konrad Koczwara, CEO and Founder of Elevated Living. “Our resident app empowers property owners and managers to create a vibrant and healthy community by offering residents the programs they desire.”

This announcement follows Elevated Living's continued success in delivering top-notch proptech solutions, including the recent addition of a Package Management Tool to its suite of services. The company's achievements highlight its commitment to innovation and excellence in the real estate technology sector.

Elevated Living's resident app offers a multitude of benefits for both residents and property managers. Residents can easily browse and register for classes that fit their interests and schedules, all from the convenience of their smartphones. The app also provides residents with the ability to schedule make-up classes and receive updates about upcoming programs.

For property managers, the resident app simplifies the process of managing and promoting on-site wellness programs. The app automates tasks such as scheduling, registration, and communication, freeing up valuable time for property managers to focus on other important tasks.

To learn more about Elevated Living or to schedule a demo, visit https://www.elevatedliving.com/ or call +1 (312) 600-4968.

###

About Elevated Living

Elevated Living is a full-service ecosystem built for modern Class A communities. We combine technology with human-powered hospitality to elevate the resident experience.

We believe residents should not have to download a dozen different apps to take advantage of services offered within their community. In communities powered by Elevated Living, residents are provided a single branded "building" app that combines traditional building operations with modern concierge services. From submitting work orders to signing up for fitness classes, to booking a housekeeper - Elevated Living is your all-in-one technology and services partner.

Modern Class multifamily buildings rely on Elevated Living’s exclusive branded software and personalized services to showcase lifestyle amenities.

Contact Details

1319 N Larrabee Street

Chicago, IL 60610

United States

Note to Editors

• Elevated Living's integration of onsite wellness programs into its resident app reflects the company's commitment to innovation and the wellbeing of residents in Class A multifamily communities. This development is part of Elevated Living's broader strategy to offer comprehensive proptech solutions that address the evolving needs of the real estate market.

• Elevated Living is a leading provider of technology solutions for Class A multifamily communities across the United States.

• The company's resident app offers a variety of features that benefit both residents and property managers.

• Elevated Living's resident app is a valuable tool for property owners and managers looking to create a vibrant and healthy community.

• For more details on the company's services and its impact on the industry, please refer to the provided contact information.

End of Press Release.