Kyvos wins the “Excellence in Big Data, Cloud & Analytics” award at IoT Global Awards 2024

The award recognizes Kyvos’ innovative approach to modernizing data analytics for global enterprises.LOS GATOS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Los Gatos, California, 19 March, 2024: Kyvos was announced the winner of the IoT Global Award 2024 in the Big Data, Cloud & Analytics category. Kyvos, a GenAI powered sematic layer, was selected for its focus on groundbreaking innovations that supercharge data, analytics and AI initiatives.
Organizations worldwide need a unified data analytics platform with a distributed architecture to overcome critical BI and analytics challenges associated with ever-growing data volumes and saggy performance. The award recognizes Kyvos’ commitment to enabling faster cloud analytics and ensuring a superior ROI through multiple deployment modes and attractive pricing models and is geared to optimize costs and drive widespread adoption.
Kyvos is designed to simplify data complexity and consumption with business-oriented semantic models, delivering unmatched performance on modern data platforms using any preferred BI or analytics tool. Additionally, the platform enables democratized data access, allowing enterprise-wide users to explore and derive insights without involving data engineering efforts.
Kyvos sets itself apart with an AI-powered smart aggregation technology that enables no-compromise analytics, even as user concurrency, data volumes and complexities grow. The platform is revolutionizing how enterprises navigate complex analytics and achieve faster, deeper insights. The company has recently rolled out GenAI-powered capabilities, such as delivering contextualized summaries directly to the inbox, allowing interactions with metrics in business language and generating key business calculations without writing complex queries.
The award panel this year comprised sector leaders from leading organizations, such as Intel, THINGS, Deloitte Consulting, and others. Recognition by this award is equivalent to a global stamp of 'Excellence'.
About Kyvos-
Kyvos is a GenAI-powered, high -speed semantic layer that enables sub-second querying on massive datasets. The cloud-native, data analytics platform democratizes data for all users across the enterprise, enabling self-serve analytics. Its AI-powered smart aggregation technology modernizes advanced analytics, while reducing the time and cost to extract insights. With Kyvos, instantly analyze data at any scale using the visualization tool and underlying cloud platform of choice.
