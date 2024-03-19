Nasdaq-listed Tiger Brokers partners with Aussie fintech Grafa for AI-driven data, news analysis
Gains on the US stockmarket has fuelled interest in trading US stocks from people outside of the United States.SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, March 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tiger Brokers has announced a partnership with Australian media fintech Grafa to roll out AI-driven data, news and analysis into its brokerage app.
Under the arrangement, Tiger Brokers will incorporate Grafa’s AI-powered newsfeed into its brokerage app, Tiger Trade, which will give users access to data-driven news about US and Australian stocks as well as crypto, economy and forex.
“As a majority of our Australian users trade both ASX and US stocks, gaining near-real time insights about the companies they put money behind is as critical as gaining access to the US market,” said Jack Liang, Vice President of Tiger Brokers Australia. “We’re excited about the collaboration with Grafa as it gives us a competitive edge to empower our customers to make insight-led decisions. A true step forward to enabling our traders to become smart investors.”
Notable gains by US stocks including Microsoft, Apple and Nvidia, which have dwarfed the performance of many ASX-listed companies, has fuelled interest in trading platforms like Tiger Trade over the past 12 months.
“Grafa creates a seamless interface for users to find out everything about Apple, for example, and all that information sits side-by-side with BHP. Right now, Grafa has data and news about US and Australian stocks, but this will quickly expand to include more global stock markets,” said Grafa CEO Heidi Cuthbert.
Tiger Brokers has more than 10 million users globally, and was initially backed by legendary investor Jim Rogers.
Under the deal, Grafa will also offer Tiger Trade users a free 6-month subscription to the Grafa platform which offers advanced market-screening functionality, charting and extensive data analysis.
“Grafa has built an extraordinary data set with automated triggers across more than 50 thousand assets. More importantly, it has developed proprietary personalisation which notifies users of major events that impact their money in real-time,” said Grafa CEO Heidi Cuthbert.
In addition to producing its own data-driven content, Grafa licenses video content from Bloomberg, Investing Channel, Cheddar TV and Coindesk.
“Grafa is growing extremely fast and perhaps what’s most appealing about the platform is that it makes finance entertaining. People don’t just want the data and information, they want it delivered in a way that’s compelling and engaging,” said Ms Cuthbert.
The award-winning Grafa platform has received a global A Design Award for app design, and was a finalist in the Australian INCITE tech awards.
Tiger Brokers has also received numerous awards and industry recognition in Australia, having achieved CANSTAR 2023 Outstanding Value - Online Share Trading and International Share Trading; Finder AWARDS 2023 - Highly Recommended; and WEMONEY 2023 Winner - Best for ETFs over the past year.
